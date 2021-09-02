Let Prime IV St George Mobile Services Come to You

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

ST GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If it seems like your life is too busy to even take a multivitamin, let alone have an annual check-up, consider Prime IV of St George. Prime IV gives customers a proactive approach to their health, from the comfort of their own homes or offices. Already known for their top-notch injections and spa-like location, Prime IV of St George also offers mobile services to get you feeling your best at home, in the office, or wherever life takes you.

“While we love seeing our customers in-office, we understand that the time an IV takes may not be reasonable for everyone’s schedule,” said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV St George. “That is why we bring our mobile services directly to you. It is the same great IV therapy, customer service, and overall experience— brought directly to your door.”

“Whether you are wanting some TLC in your workplace, or looking for a unique gift for a parent, Prime IV has something for everyone,” said Neville. “We offer a wide range of IV treatments and injectables to improve health and recovery.”

Some potential uses for mobile IV therapy include:

• Family Events (birthday and anniversary parties, reunions)

• Social Events (book clubs, game nights, concerts, girls’ night “in,” BBQs, Super Bowl parties, TV premier/finale parties, bridal and baby showers)

• Corporate Events (team building, recognition, holiday party, employee performance rewards, seminars, and workshops)

One of the fan-favorite drips for those needing a little boost is the Revitalizer. This drip lives up to its name and will have you back on your feet in less than an hour. The Revitalizer is packed full of the following:

• B-Complex

• Double Dose of B-12

• Double Dose of Taurine

• L-Carnitine

And the best part is? Prime IV can bring The Revitalizer to you!

Prime IV offers a variety of mobile membership packages to make putting your health first that much easier.

Mobile Membership Packages

----------------

Prime Essential Membership

• 1 IV of your choice

• 1 B-12 or Lipolean injection

• 1 mobile visit

Transformation Membership

• 2 IV of your choice

• 2 B-12 or Lipolean injections

• 2 mobile visits

• 15% off additional IV

Ultimate Membership

• 4 IV of your choice

• 3 B-12 or Lipolean injections (including vitamin D)

• 4 mobile visits

• 20% off additional IV

Schedule a Drip Day

----------------

Get IV drips in the convenience of your own home or office or at the Prime IV location nearest you. We accommodate any size group and look forward to serving you, your family and friends, and your business. Contact us for more details about group rates.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – St. George (located at 558 East Riverside Drive #104 St. Geroge, UT 84790) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at https://primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.