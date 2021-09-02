Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report, Size, Share, Scope, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026
The global robotic vacuum cleaner market reached a value of US$ 4.65 Billion in 2020. The market to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market market reached a value of US$ 4.65 Billion in 2020. The global robotic vacuum cleaner market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. A robotic vacuum cleaner is an automatic cleaning device equipped with intelligent software programs. It consists of sensors, cameras, Bluetooth connectivity, and controllers that allow the machine to clean without human intervention. It provides various features, including spinning brushes, mopping, and ultraviolet (UV) sterilization. Robotic vacuum cleaner offers several cleaning modes, such as auto, spot, turbo, edge, and quiet. It reduces manual labor and offers suitable cleaning capacities. These devices are compact, require minimal maintenance, produce less noise, and can easily access hard-to-reach spots.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
Rapid automation, hectic schedules, and rising working population are primarily driving the global robotic vacuum cleaner market growth. Along with this, the increasing inclination toward cleanliness and hygiene is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the rising construction of smart homes in urban spaces and the need for technologically advanced household appliances are acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the introduction of innovative product designs, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
iRobot Corporation
ECOVACS ROBOTICS
Neato Robotics
Dyson Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Maytronics Ltd.
Metapo, Inc
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
LG Electronics Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Miele & Cie. KG
Hayward Industries, Inc.
Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
Sharp Corporation
ILIFE Robotics Technology
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, type of charging, distribution channel, application and end-user.
Market Breakup by Type:
Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner
Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
Market Breakup by Type of Charging:
Manual Charging
Automatic Charging
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Institutional/Direct Sales
Retail Sales
Market Breakup by Application:
Vacuum Cleaning Only
Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping
Market Breakup by End-User:
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality
Offices
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
