Letter of Credit Confirmation Market to be worth $4.99 by 2027 | LCC Industry Services

Letter of Credit Confirmation Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in risk of non-payment, increase in demand for customized trade services, and emergence of strict terms and conditions drive the growth of the global letter of credit confirmation market . However, surge in fraud and cyber-attacks hamper the market growth. On the contrary, new technological developments and untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Letter of Credit Confirmation Market by L/C Type (Sight L/Cs and Usance L/Cs), and End User (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global letter of credit confirmation industry was pegged at $4.30 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.99 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.18% from 2020 to 2027.Get Instant Access to Research – Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6677 Key benefits for stakeholders• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global letter of credit confirmation market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on letter of credit confirmation market size is provided in the report.• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.• An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global letter of credit confirmation market trends.• The quantitative analysis of the global letter of credit confirmation market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.COVID-19 impact: The pandemic has greatly affected the global letter of credit confirmation industry.Yet it is unclear whether to consider the COVID-19 pandemic as a major Majeure event, which would affect the assurance of the letter of credit.With the COVID-19 outbreak, there would be several firms willing to postpone or cancel their contractual liabilities.Sight L/Cs segments dominated the marketBy L/C type, the sight L/Cs segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, owing to its instant and timely payment features that are largely used by traders. However, the usance L/Cs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, as these methods help in building long-term trust among the buyers & sellers who are involved in international trade transactions.Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6677 LAMEA, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to witness highest growthBy region, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the study period, as confirming & issuing banks are expanding their trade finance offerings and providing access to finance for key productive sectors in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to emerging economies and changing regulatory environment. The market across North America is expected to reach 2.2% during the forecast period.Small enterprises segment to manifest fastest growthBy end user, the small enterprise segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to aggregators in the distribution channel offering online comparison-shopping sites and allowing consumers to easily compare products in terms of coverages, carriers, features, and amount of premiums. However, the large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around third-fourths of the market, due to large companies in the industries such as healthcare, media & technology companies, power & utility industries, and others trade at a large scale and generate higher revenue in their businesses.Get a Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6677 Major market playersBank of America CorporationDBS Bank Ltd.Citigroup, Inc.JPMorgan Chase & CoMizuho Bank, Ltd.MUFG BankStandard CharteredScotiabankSumitomo Mitsui Banking CorporationThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.Key Market Segments• By L/C Typeo Sight L/Cso Usance L/Cs• BY END USERo Small enterpriseso Medium-sized enterpriseso Large enterprises• BY REGIONo North America U.S Canada Mexicoo Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia Rest Of Europeo Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India South Korea Rest Of Asia- Pacifico .LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEAAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 