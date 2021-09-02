President Buhari’s Chief of Staff meets with Alpha Group Chairman, Sheikh Mohamed Bayorh

ABUJA, NIGERIA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Group UAE Chairman Sheikh Mohamed Bayorh and team were received today at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Nigeria by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the Gas Revolution Industrial Park project in Ogidigben, Delta State and other developmental projects in the country.

Mr. Gambari expressed the Nigerian government’s continued support for the largest gas-centric industrial park in Africa, emphasizing the need to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Niger Delta community and further complementing Mr. President’s gas-based industrialization agenda for the entire Republic of Nigeria. Both the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will continue to work with the Alpha led developer consortium-Alpha Grip Management Company (AGMC) to secure the necessary gas feedstock to assure a successful project.

“With the recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, we are confident President Buhari’s leadership, and his administration will ensure the necessary agreements will be executed to advance the project along as well as provide the best enabling environment for investors as referenced in the newly passed PIB,” Mr. Bayorh stated as he expressed his appreciation to Prof Gambari. “We will continue to provide the engineering, and financial/technical support to make sure the project is successful,” Mr. David Shi, Deputy Chief Representative from Power China added.

Mr. Gambari and Mr. Bayorh discussed some of the other projects Alpha Group is focusing on in Nigeria including the banking, telecoms, and infrastructure sectors.



About Alpha Group

Alpha Group of Companies is a leading diversified holding conglomerate, active in mining, renewable energy, consulting, telecoms, project development, exploration/production, and free-zone development. Alpha’s subsidiary, Alpha GRIP Management Co. (AGMC) is currently developing a $20B Gas Industrial City in Ogidigben, Delta State, Nigeria with leading Fortune 500 Chinese and Korean companies as part of the AGMC consortium.

About Power China

Power China is the largest corporation for the construction of energy facilities in the world. It has been ranked on Fortune 500 list as 157th largest Company in the world, while the US newspaper ENR ranked it as no.1 among 150 companies for designing and as no.5 among 250 largest global contractors.

