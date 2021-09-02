Welcome Back to the Bottoms – September’s First Friday Weekend Celebration
The second annual Masked and Flasked Wine Walk adds more bountiful fun to Kansas City’s West Bottoms
Last September everyone had so much fun with the Masked & Flasked Wine Walk that we brought it back.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Back to the Bottoms” First Friday Weekend, September 3-5, is rolling out the welcome mat for the Fall Season with some wine tasting to warm your bones at participating stores.
— Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, Historic West Bottoms District spokesperson
The West Bottoms District is just west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, off the historic 12th Street Bridge features décor, furnishings, and fashion - with grand displays within the thirteen blocks of vintage, antique, and boutique stores throughout the area.
Outdoor festivities include street games, the Wine & Dine Food Trucks, and bar offerings to make every step in and out of the neighborhood of stores a fun-filled occasion.
“Back to the Bottoms is always welcoming with warmth and excitement of the spiced pumpkin and apple harvest season,” said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the West Bottoms district spokesperson. “And a little wine-tasting makes it date weekend or fun girlfriend outing while strolling the historic streets or purchasing tickets to the haunted attractions. Last September, everyone had so much fun with the Masked and Flasked Wine Walk that we brought it back.”
District stores will also have some spooky items displayed and available for purchase, as opening night for the Beast and Edge of Hell Haunted Houses will be September 17. The wine walkers will be able to enter for prizes at participating stores and the Full Moon Bars in the streets to win ticket prize packages to the Beast Haunted House, The Edge of Hell Haunted House, and Full Moon Escape.
The Festival of the Full Moon’s street events happen every First Friday weekend of the month with the custom to focus on an aspect of the month’s moon. September marks the Corn Moon. Visitors will find hot kettle corn near 13th and Hickory. First Friday Weekend’s upcoming West Bottoms events include: September 10 – Opening night for the Beast and Edge of Hell Haunted Houses; October 1-3 – Boo in the Bottoms; November 5-7 – Blessings in the Bottoms; and December Holiday Weekends – Bows in the Bottoms.
SEPTEMBER’S FESTIVAL OF THE FULL MOON FIRST WEEKEND PLANNER
Friday through Sunday, September 3-5, 2021
• West Bottom’s Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends – Back to the Bottoms events are located off the 12th Street Bridge, KCMO September 3-5; Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 am, closes around 6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 4. Admission is free.
• Masked & Flasked Wine Walk – Friday and Saturday, enter at the Full Moon bars. Random drawings will be made to award prize packages to Beast, Edge of Hell, and the Escape Games. Wine Walk Participating Stores:
o Good Ju Ju, 3rd floor Cafe
o Serendipity
o Robin’s Nest
o Sincerely Ellis
o Treasures on 13th
o Dusted Attic
o Full Moon Street Bars
• Full Moon Escape Rooms - Beast’s Tool Room & Ghost of Merlin Room reserve online or walk-ins Wed/Sat noon-8 pm until Sept. 10. Haunt nights, beginning Sept. 10, will result in the Escape Games closing at 3 pm. 1401 W. 13th Street. www.fullmoonescape.com
About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:
The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest, year-round indoor vintage entertainment district. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. The new Full Moon Escape Rooms add another adventure option in the area. www.westbottoms.com
