A Time to Heal - Peace among cultures, understanding between religions: G20 Interfaith Forum 2021
Religious and academic leaders will present the main themes at G20 Interfaith Forum held in Bologna from September 12-14 at an upcoming press conference.
The conference will preview distinguished international authorities, thematic panels, and prioritize global issues that will make the proceedings.”BOLOGNA, ITALY, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished religious and academic leaders will present the main themes at the core of the G20 Interfaith Forum, to be held in Bologna from September 12-14, at an upcoming press conference.
Speakers at the press conference will include the secretary of the Fondazione per le Scienze Religiose, Professor Alberto Melloni, the Cardinal of Bologna, Matteo Maria Zuppi, the Chief Rabbi of the Roman Hebrew Community, Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, the Italian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marina Sereni, and the President of the G20 Interfaith Forum Association, Professor Cole Durham.
About the G20 Process
The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth’s most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
About the G20 Interfaith Forum
The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.
