Certified Hypnotherapist Dr. Rod Fuentes Announces New Book "Spiritual Dad, Poor Dad" Teaching Ancient 8 Codes of Life
Readers can learn about the ancient wisdom of the 8 Codes of Life that's existed for more than 25,000 years and use knowledge to improve every aspect of life.
The 8 Codes of Life were never written before. The book just released on Amazon is the only one ever written that explains them with many real-life examples.”MEMPHIS, TN, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified hypnotherapist and life coach Dr. Rod Fuentes announces his book titled "Spiritual Dad, Poor Dad," revealing secrets of Life that have existed for more than 25,000 years hidden high in the Chilean Andes, that can be used by modern everyday people to improve every aspect of life.
— Dr. Rod Fuentes, CEO of the Andes Quantum Jump Institute
In addition to these secrets of Life, that were previously known only by a very select group of individuals as the "8 Codes of Life", readers will also learn 5 minute daily meditations of the Codes. This wisdom is of transcendental importance for us in the modern world. It comes from a mental and spiritual philosophy practiced by very advanced people living in the coastal regions of Peru and Chile about 25,000 years ago. These codes were part of the ideology that helped establish and grow an extremely wise civilization that sunk into the Pacific Ocean.
These 8 Codes of Life survived for thousands of years and were preserved through word of mouth only by selected individuals up to this day. Dr. Rod Fuentes, born in the Chilean Andes, was trained under the guidance of one of the "Codes Keepers" or “Guardian” of the "8 Codes of Life" very early in his life.
"The "8 Codes of Life" were never written before. The book just released on Amazon is the only one ever written that explains them with many real-life examples," said Dr. Rod Fuentes, C.E.O. of the Andes Quantum Jump Institute. "By adopting the 8 Codes of Life, you will learn the true rules of the game of life, for a chance to finally start winning, and all your former limits will be left behind."
Many people who have challenges achieving certain goals in business, relationships, health, career, and professionally, think the obstacles are only physical. However, Dr. Rod Fuentes, with over 30 years of experience researching, documenting, and implementing powerful personal development and psychology of change, knows very well that most problems are beyond the physical. That's what inspired him to write this book, educating readers on using an ancient secret to improve their mental and spiritual life.
“Spiritual Dad, Poor Dad” and the lessons of the 8 Codes of Life is for anyone who wants to change their lives and experience something new and exciting. It combines a culture that has existed for thousands of years with modern transformational therapy like NLP, Hypnotherapy and Life Coaching to help people find new meaning to their existence and achieve their desired goals.
To purchase the book on Amazon, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CTZ21GR.
For more information on Dr. Rod Fuentes and the Andes Quantum Jump Institute, please visit https://www.andesquantumjump.com/.
About Andes Quantum Jump Institute
Andes Quantum Jump Institute offers International seminars, workshops, online courses and transformational mental and spiritual journeys for people of all ages and gender. The founder Dr. Rod Fuentes hosts a radio program, "Quantum Jump", on HealthyLife.Net, teaching people in the USA and 135 countries about the knowledge of the 8 Codes of Life and how they can use it to unleash their inner potential power.
