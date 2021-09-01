Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Hosts Dr. Gregory Brown on "The Nebraska Way" Podcast

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Dr. Gregory Brown on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode twenty-five of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 25th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Dr. Gregory Brown, Professor of Exercise Science at the University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK).  During the episode, Dr. Brown discusses K-12 health education, fairness in women’s sports, and other key issues in education and science.

 

Dr. Brown teaches Exercise Science classes in Exercise Physiology (PE 310, PE 461) and Sports Nutrition (PE 469/866).  He holds a PhD in Health and Human Performance and Masters in Exercise and Sport Science from Iowa State University.

 

He has been recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine for his research endeavors in the field of Exercise Science.  He greatly enjoys mentoring undergraduate students in the research programs offered at UNK, such as the Undergraduate Research Fellows and Summer Student Research Program.  More information about Dr. Brown can be found by clicking here.

 

Listen to episode 25 by clicking here.  Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here.  You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

 

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Dr. Gregory Brown on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

