York County, PA Online Sheriff Sale Auction Website Opens for Bidder Registration
First Online Sheriff Sale Scheduled for October 4th, 2021YORK, PA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sheriff’s Office of York County’s online Sheriff Sale auction website, hosted by Realauction.com, is now open to the public. Interested bidders may register at https://york.pa.realforeclose.com/ beginning September 1st. Moving online will open the sale up to a larger audience of bidders, allow the sale to be held without large public gatherings, and save time and money over traditional live sales.
In order to participate, all bidders must complete the online bidder registration and place a deposit equal to 10% of their total estimated high bid. Please see the auction website for important deposit payment deadlines. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable, & refunded if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Assessment and Tax Claim Office.
Free bidder training classes will be held via webinar on September 13th @ 9am EST and September 14th @ 2pm EST. Also, free plaintiff training classes will be held via webinar on September 13th @ 2pm EST & September 14th @ 10am EST. Attendance for all training classes is by registration only. To register, please contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325.
For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 300 counties in 12 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
