Elk Neck Shooting Ranges Scheduled for Maintenance in September

State Forest Facility to be Closed Four Weekdays to Allow Work

Photo of shooting range complex sign at Elk Neck State Forest

Photo by Stephen Badger, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

All three shooting ranges at Elk Neck State Forest — rifle, pistol, and shotgun- – will be closed to the public on Monday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept 14 and again on Monday, Sept. 27, and Tuesday, Sept 28 to allow a contractor to complete work at the range complex. At the same time, department staff will make any repairs to range infrastructure.

The shooting ranges will be open normal hours all other times. The facilities are popular for hunters to practice ahead of the fall hunting seasons. Questions about the range closing can be addressed to the Elk Neck State Forest office at 410-287-5675.

Elk Neck Shooting Ranges Scheduled for Maintenance in September

