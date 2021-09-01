MLink Technologies Acquires Sherpa Coaching

The combination of learning offerings creates a single source for improved productivity for all levels within Fortune 2000 companies.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweetview Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Sherpa Coaching to the MLink Technologies family - its most exciting partnership to date.MLink Technologies is a custom content, interactive learning solutions provider to global companies, designing & developing innovative learning experiences to improve performance. Since 1990, the company’s solutions in eLearning, mobile learning, knowledge technology, performance support, simulations and gamification address the unique and specialized business needs of clients worldwide.Sherpa Coaching provides world class Executive Coaching and Leadership Development training to Fortune 2000 companies. Sherpa Leadership Institute is home to a team of leading educators and researchers who teach a program designed to scientifically address issues impeding teamwork.“What sets Sherpa apart from others is its coaching program and unique focus on behaviors using DiSC assessments, instead of focusing on just the ‘skills’ of leaders,” says Jeremy Davis, incoming President of Sherpa Coaching. “We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the opportunity to work with world-class coaches and global trainers.”“We are delighted to be passing the reins to MLink, a dynamic team of leaders and innovators,” says Brenda Corbett, founder of Sherpa Coaching. “When we first started talking about the sale, we thought it might be too good to be true. After spending a couple of months working out the details, we realize that this is the best possible marriage of talent and resources. The Sherpa name and everything it stands for now goes to a second generation.”Karl Corbett, Managing Partner of Sherpa Coaching states, “Considering the good Sherpa Coaching does in the world, we did not want it to fade away with our retirement. Now, we know it won’t. Our team stays intact and the work we do goes forward in safe, strong hands. There could not be a better outcome for everyone with an interest in the Sherpa brand.”For more information about MLink Technologies, please visit https://www.mlinktech.com/ For more information about Sherpa Coaching, please visit https://www.sherpacoaching.com For more information about Sweetview Partners, please visit sweetviewpartners.com About MLink TechnologiesHaving produced high quality corporate training for over 30 years, MLink (a subsidiary of Sweetview Partners) is home to the Learning Engagement Guarantee: “We guarantee the training content we create for you will be the BEST, most engaging training your users have ever experienced, or your money back!” At its core, MLink Technologies tailors custom interactive and innovative learning design and development services to clients across the globe. The company’s integrated design team ensures the creation of highly interactive, authentic, and engaging learning experiences focused on performance - ultimately resulting in transfer of skills and knowledge to on the job performance.About Sherpa CoachingBased on “the most detailed process in print,” Sherpa Coaching provides coaching services through a global network and offers workshops and training programs to refine leadership skills. Having trained and certified coaches since 2004, at the University of Georgia and elsewhere, Sherpa teaches the most widely-recognized program in the profession, using the classic text: ‘The Sherpa Guide: Process-Driven Executive Coaching’.About the Sweetview PartnersSweetview Partners acquires highly performing Texas small businesses, expands the leadership team, and builds the infrastructure to grow them to the next level. Sweetview retains the legacy of the company name and identity as well as the employee teams that have brought great success.