Meet Moira Dinkins of Boston College - Inaugural Recipient of the Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship
Student council leader and concertmistress celebrates winning the Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the second round of scholarship applications opens, The Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship committee happily celebrates the two recipients of its 2020 award, one of which has been matriculated at the esteemed Boston College. Moira Dinkins is consistently a top performing student and leader in her school as well as in her community.
“When I created the Patrick Henry Maddren scholarship, I did it to aid students seeking to further their education because I saw how severe the student debt crisis was,” founder Patrick Maddren said. “This is why our team decided on the essay prompt that we did,” he continued. Students submitting applications for the Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship are required to submit an essay with their best solutions for the student loan debt crisis plaguing students in America today. In her essay, Ms. Dinkins shared her own personal experiences and those of her family. “Both of my parents have advanced degrees, but at the cost of extensive student loan debt. My mother and father had to cover their undergraduate and graduate school degrees, and the pressure of their student loan debt has followed them through every car purchase, rental agreement, cellphone contract, and attempt to purchase a home.”
In her very detailed scholarship essay, Moira explained how the current student loan debt is expected to reach $3 Trillion by the end of the decade, and how important it is for action to be taken to avoid the many adverse effects of this issue. Ms. Dinkins explored multiple solutions including student loan forgiveness. The United States government recently cancelled or provided forgiveness for just under $10 Billion in student loans for individuals who never finished their degrees, whose schools closed, or who suffer from permanent disability. In her essay Moira also discussed the option of students whose careers don’t require a degree attending trade schools instead. Additionally, she offered the solution of hybrid courses, similar to high school dual enrollment programs. “Through a hybrid program where students are able to complete courses that fall under the umbrella of general university requirements and are not core classes for their majors outside of the institution, students would be able to lessen their tuition fees as well as their attendance time from four years down to three years. In many cases this would save them $60,000,” Moira explained.
“Ms. Dinkins’ solutions and explanations were very intriguing. I believe that through further discussion about possible resolutions for the student debt crisis we can find options that work for everyone,” Patrick Maddren said. Moira graduated high school with the third highest grade point average of her graduating class. During her career she also served as Vice-President of student council, concertmistress, founder of the Chief Science Officers in Delaware, middle hitter on the volleyball team and a hurdle jumper at the Junior Olympics. When she was not studying to maintain her class rank of #3 or performing on the volleyball court, Moira could be found serving her community while volunteering to hand out food or ice cream. “Boston College has an exemplary student and all-around leader in Ms. Dinkins. I know that I speak for the entire Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship committee when I say that we are proud to support Moira’s academic endeavors and look forward to hearing about her future successes,” Mr. Maddren concluded.
The Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship awards $2,000 to two students annually. For additional information on the Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship, the eligibility requirements, and how to apply students can visit the official Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship website.
Patrick Maddren
The Patrick Henry Maddren Scholarship
PatrickHenryMaddrenScholarship@gmail.com