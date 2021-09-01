2021 NVBDC Connect, and Vets Night Out Registration is Open
Vets Night Out, November 3, 2021 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Eastern); honoring our Veterans by providing a virtual "Night out on the town" they won't forget!
National Veteran Business Development Council opens registration for the annual virtual matchmaking conference, November 3-4, 2021.
2021 NVBDC Connect and Vets Night Out is our premier conference continuing NVBDC’s legacy of hosting the largest gathering of certified veteran business owners in one location.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 NVBDC Connect is National Veteran Business Development Council’s annual national matchmaking conference; Yes, it is virtual. The conference is open to all veteran business owners, all corporations, and all resource partners. You do not need to be NVBDC Certified or a NVBDC Corporate Member to attend. We want all veteran business owners and corporations to understand the value of NVBDC and our certification. NVBDC opens doors through our corporate members with access and opportunities for NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). Our national conference is a chance for all to take part in creating opportunities through NVBDC’s mission and initiatives offering the highest level of veteran business certification to empower entrepreneurial endeavors.
Registration is the first step. We have applied customized fees for our NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs, NVBDC Corporate Members and resource partners. NVBDC has also judiciously constructed a fee scale for non-certified veteran businesses and non-corporate members. Our fees are only a small price to pay for all the features offered during the conference. High level presentations, networking, 1:1 matchmaking, and private break-out sessions are worth every dollar spent to gain access and build business relationships.
NVBDC knows that with all the options and features available, registration can be somewhat cumbersome and confusing. The feedback we have received in previous years has helped us build the new registration system for 2021 NVBDC Connect.
• Event Registration and 1:1 Matchmaking is now a package price for all attendees
• Optional fees have been added to help attendees design their own conference experience including Vets Night Out, exhibit hall booths, and (new) NVBDC Connect Club
• Uploading capability statements during registration helps our corporations to select the best veteran business suppliers that match for 1:1 appointments.
• Business overview, NAICS codes, product and/or service keywords are only asked to be entered 1 time per registration
“2021 NVBDC Connect and Vets Night Out is our premier conference. The features available to all attendees within our virtual platform continues NVBDC’s legacy of hosting the largest gathering of certified veteran business owners in one location. NVBDC is Veterans helping Veterans, providing access and opportunity to empower veteran entrepreneurship,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC’s conference virtual platform, EventDex, will use the information collected in the mandatory fields as well as the optional fields to create individual profiles that will help provide a meaningful and productive conference experience. It is very important to have all information prior to starting your registration in order to complete everything within a one-hour timeframe. Be sure you have all the information company overview, capability statement with a minimum of 5 mb, all applicable NAICS codes (you can enter multiple NAICS codes appropriate for your business), primary business category, and product and/or services key words (you can enter multiple keywords appropriate for your business). Be prepared so you don’t worry about the time limit.
We also want to make sure you have an understand of the registration process (first step) and what will come next. The selections you make during registration will determine what steps will come next. All attendees will be provided with instructions to set up 1:1 matchmaking appointments. Corporations will receive an email with the instructions first. 1 week prior to the event all attendees will receive an email with the instructions. If an attendee selects to have a booth in NVBDC’s exhibit hall, you will receive instructions to submit graphics, videos, booth staff and more. NVBDC’s newest feature, Connect Club, is an exciting opportunity to promote your business with a private break-out session. You won’t need to know all the specifics during registration, we will email instructions. If you want your company to stand out, start thinking about your message, opportunities, and presentation to compel all attendees to attend your meeting.
Technically speaking, we know this can be a little overwhelming! We have our event team and technical assistance standing by to help you. If you have overall conference questions, please reach out to Gretchen Zito, Director of Marketing and Communications (gzito@nvbdc.org) and Amy Applewhite, Executive Assistant to the CEO (aapplewhite@nvbdc.org ). If you need technical assistance during registration, please email our EventDex team: support@eventdex.com
NVBDC is excited to open registration for 2021 NVBDC Connect and Vets Night out and we look forward to virtually hosting you on November 3-4, 2021.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification Organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
