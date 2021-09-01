Governor Abbott, TDEM Launch COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center In McKinney

September 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with local officials, will launch a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in McKinney. The infusion center will begin accepting patients tomorrow, September 2, and has been provided with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Local partners for this infusion center include Collin County, North Central Texas Regional Advisory Council, Baylor Scott & White, and Collin College. “Thank you to our partners in McKinney for working alongside the State of Texas to launch this regional infusion center,” said Governor Abbott. “Our state-sponsored antibody infusion centers are helping Texans recover from COVID-19 and reducing hospitalizations related to this virus. We will continue to work with local officials here in McKinney and across the state to increase access to this free and effective treatment.” “I’m grateful for our partnership with the State of Texas, Collin College, and Baylor Scott & White Health,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “They have been tremendous partners with Collin County throughout the pandemic, and our community is stronger because of their service and their leadership. This COVID-19 antibody infusion center is a welcome resource for our community.” Governor Abbott, TDEM, and the Texas Department of State Health Services have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state since early August. COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient's condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. The State deployed similar measures beginning in November 2020 to communities across Texas. These state-sponsored infusion centers are in addition to the antibody infusion treatments that are provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state. Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more coming online in the coming days: • Austin (DSHS) • Beaumont (TDEM) • Corpus Christi (DSHS) • Edinburg (TDEM) • Fort Worth (DSHS) • Harlingen (TDEM) • Houston (DSHS) • Laredo (DSHS) • Lubbock (TDEM) • McKinney (TDEM) • Nacogdoches (TDEM) • Odessa (TDEM) • San Antonio (DSHS) • Tyler (TDEM) • The Woodlands (DSHS) The treatment is free and available to all Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor's referral. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.