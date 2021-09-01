United Nations and Industry Announce New Cooperating Sponsors for the World Cold Chain Symposium (WCCS)

UNEP and the Global Food Cold Chain Council are pleased to announce the World Cold Chain Symposium's Cooperating Sponsors.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) OzonAction are hosting a virtual World Cold Chain Symposium on Sept. 14, 2021, sponsored by Carrier Global Corporation. Participating sponsors for the event include Bitzer SE, Danfoss, Emerson, and Lennox. GFCCC and UNEP are now pleased to announce the World Cold Chain Symposium’s Cooperating Sponsors, including:

- The International Institute of Refrigeration

- UNEP’s Climate and Clean Air Coalition

- UNEP’s Cool Coalition

- The Green Climate Fund

- Refrigerants Australia

- The European Partnership for Energy and the Environment

- The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute

- The Champions 12.3 Coalition

This announcement is important, and shows the widespread and growing support of the WCCS, as a significant effort to bring more industry experts and climate change specialists together recognize and pursue the need for creating sustainable and data-driven cold chains.

This virtual World Cold Chain Symposium is built around the theme of “Promoting Sustainable Cold Chain: From Data to Action,” to support the four pillars creating the GFCCC framework agenda. The WCCS is specifically planned to augment the discussion around advancing the cold chain agenda to achieve sustainability goals and eventually the development of cold chain expansion projects. The GFCCC Symposium coincides with other international policy events, including with UNEP OzonAction, which has already begun working towards these goals through the launch of its Cold Chain Database and Modeling initiative. This initiative was developed to assist developing countries in identifying their cold chain baselines in order to support the expansion of sustainable cold chain in their countries, reduce food loss and waste, and meet environmental objectives. The WCCS will highlight the steps already made, like the Database, but focus primarily on what the international community can do next for sustainable cold chains.

Information and Registration can be found at the Symposium website: wccs.foodcoldchain.org

UNEP is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.