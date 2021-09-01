Signature Auto Group to Donate 5% of September Proceeds to Wounded Warriors Project

The project is in honor of the fallen and injured US soldiers of the August 27th Kabul Airport Bombing.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Auto Group is announcing it is donating 5% of its September proceeds to the Wounded Warriors Project Signature Auto Group is a trusted car leasing company with offices in Brooklyn, NY and Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Signature Auto Group team is recognized with over 1,200 five-star reviews on Google and an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. For the past 15 years, the company has been serving the people of New York, the Tri-state area, and Florida with all their vehicle sales and leasing needs!In the company’s most recent news, Signature Auto Group will be donating 5% of proceeds earned in September to the Wounded Warriors Project – a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans. This donation by Signature Auto Group is dedicated to the fallen and injured US soldiers of the August 27th Terror Attack at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Along with the donation, Signature Auto Group is sending its deepest condolences to all the families of those affected by this tragedy.“Our entire team is saddened by the loss of life and injuries due to the Kabul Airport Bombing,” says a spokesperson for Signature Auto Group. “As such, we would humbly like to donate 10% of our September car lease profits to support the Wounded Warriors Project in honor of all who were impacted.”For more information about Signature Auto Group, please visit https://signatureautoworld.com/ About Signature Auto GroupSignature Auto Group is a reputable car leasing company, based in New York and Florida. The company’s talented, loyal, and motivated staff go above and beyond to support clients before, during, and after leasing a vehicle – a claim most other companies simply cannot make. Signature Auto Group boasts an extensive inventory of all makes and models, with numerous specials being offered throughout the year.About Wounded Warrior ProjectThe Wounded Warrior Project is an initiative created to support veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound while serving in the military on, or after, September 11th, 2001. The organization’s services are completely free to those in need and aims to help members find recovery and achieve their dreams.