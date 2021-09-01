Edge Artificial Intelligence Software Market Report by Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges by 2028
The global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size reached USD 585.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1%VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size reached USD 585.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global edge Artificial Intelligence software market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing number of AI applications, rapid introduction of 5G network globally, and rising demand for real-time operations, which are crucial for robotics and self-driving vehicles.
However, concerns regarding privacy and security of edge AI software is expected to hamper growth of the global edge AI software market to a certain extent over the forecast period.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/659
An extensive analysis of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market are:
Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Nutanix, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Bragi GmbH, TIBCO Software Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Invision AI Inc., and Amazon Web Services.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global edge AI software market on the basis of component, data source, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Services
Solutions
Data Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Mobile Data
Biometric Data
Video & Image Recognition
Sensor Data
Speech Recognition
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Video Surveillance
Telemetry
Autonomous Vehicles
Remote Monitoring
Field Service Support
Energy Management
Smart Wearables
Precision Agriculture
Predictive Maintenance
Access Management
Point of Sales
Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Government
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Energy & Utilities
Automotive
Others
Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/659
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Browse Full Report Description with TOC@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/edge-artificial-intelligence-software-market
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market rivals for ideal business expansion.
Customization Available (customization will be delivered as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/659
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+ +1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn