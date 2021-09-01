Organic Electronics Market Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Application, Region And Segment Forecasts 2021 - 2028
The global organic electronics market size is expected to reach USD 178.25 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.4% in 2028.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic electronics market size is expected to reach USD 178.25 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for consumer electronic products and increasing focus on integrating advanced functionalities at reduced cost. Organic electronics offer several more benefits as compared to electronic products based on inorganic materials such as silicon and gallium arsenide. For example, organic semiconductors along with being lightweight and cost-effective, provide mechanical flexibility and possibility of chemical modifications. In addition, organic electronic materials consume less power. Additionally, a significant property of organic materials-based devices is that these can be produced at room temperature, which allows for integration of large-area electronic functions cost-effectively on flexible substrates.
The report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Organic Electronics market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Organic Electronics market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Organic Electronics Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Organic Electronics market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Organic Electronics Market are:
Covestro AG, Novaled GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sumitomo Corporation, BASF SE, Siemens AG, LG Display Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., and Evonik Industries.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Organic Electronics market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Organic Electronics industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global organic electronics market on the basis of material type, application, and region:
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Semiconductor
Dielectric
Conductor
Substrate
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Display
Battery
Lighting
Conductive Ink
Memory
Organic Photovoltaics
Sensor
Organic RFID
Others
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In July 2019, Sumitomo Chemical and Isorg, which a leading supplier of organic photodetector devices and large-area image sensors, made an announcement about entering into a collaborative agreement for developing organic photodetector devices for use in organic CMOS image sensors and fingerprint sensors in smartphones.
Organic semiconductors find wide application in organic light-emitting diodes lighting and displays applications, thin film batteries, electronic paper, organic photovoltaics, supercapacitors, and sensors.
Organic electronic displays are made up of an organic film to generate light energy via phosphorescence instead of deploying backlight. Organic electronic displays devices such as OLEDs offer several benefits over LCDs such as highly reduced screen thickness, enhanced image quality with improved contrast, viewing angle, wider color gamut, increased brightness, and better refresh rates. Also, simpler design of OLEDs allows for foldable, flexible, and transparent displays.
Organic electronics market in Asia Pacific accounted for fastest revenue CAGR in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the consumer electronics industry and increasing disposable income. In addition, presence of leading manufacturers of organic electronics in countries in the region are causative of steady market growth.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Organic Electronics market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Organic Electronics market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Organic Electronics Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Organic Electronics market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Organic Electronics market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Organic Electronics market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Organic Electronics Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Organic Electronics market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Organic Electronics market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Organic Electronics industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Organic Electronics market rivals for ideal business expansion.
