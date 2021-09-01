Denodo Positioned as a Leader for the Second Consecutive Year in the 2021 Gartner for Data Integration Tools

Data virtualization and integration provider recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Delhi, September 01, 2021 - Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that Gartner® has once again positioned the Company as a “Leader” in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. The report stated, “The data integration tool market is seeing renewed momentum, driven by requirements for hybrid and multi-cloud data integration, augmented data management, and data fabric designs.”

The complete and complimentary Magic Quadrant report, published on August 25, 2021 and authored by Ehtisham Zaidi et al., is available here.

The report further states that “Leaders have been advancing their metadata capabilities, by introducing some highly dynamic optimization and advanced design assistance functions. They have been extending their capabilities to allow for ML over this active metadata to assist developers with various degrees of support and automation in integration design and implementation. Leaders are adept at providing tools that can support both hybrid integration and multi-cloud integration options, bridging the data silos that exist across on-premises and multi-cloud ecosystems.”

Denodo pioneered data virtualization more than 20 years ago and has continuously enhanced its capabilities to enable its customers to effectively manage distributed architectures such as logical data warehouse, data fabric, and data mesh. The latest version 8.0 of the Denodo Platform furthers Denodo’s longtime focus in data virtualization in enabling agile data integration and delivery with latest innovations in AI/ML-powered smart query acceleration, automated and secure cloud data integration, and unified user experience with integrated active data catalog and data science notebook.

“I am thrilled to see Denodo recognized yet again in the Leaders’ Quadrant based on our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision,” said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo. “According to us, it is truly gratifying to see that our execution and vision for data integration is so aligned with that of Gartner criteria for Leaders. Denodo was recently mentioned by Gartner as having the second highest revenue growth in 2020 among the top 10 vendors in the data integration tools market, Worldwide1. Also, Denodo is one of the two vendors to receive Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Data Integration Tools. That execution combined with our vision for logical data fabric, complete with advanced data virtualization, AI/ML, and hybrid/multi-cloud capabilities, positions the Denodo Platform as the future of data integration and data management.”

To learn what Denodo customers are saying about their experience with the Denodo Platform, check out Gartner Peer Insights.

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, and cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.

