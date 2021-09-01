Wrongful Termination Cases On the Rise In California

With California wrongful termination cases on the rise, it is more crucial than ever before to know your rights. Here, Hershey Law takes a look at a few of the most common violations.

Hershey Law – a leading Los Angeles based law firm known for its dedication and determination in obtaining what is rightfully owed to its clients is proud to offer wrongful termination representation. Hershey Law is a team that is not afraid to go up against the largest corporations in a court of law. They are a team with the drive and desire to fight for the justice you deserve, no matter who or what tries to stand in the way.

With several illegal termination cases currently under fire in many California regions, it is imperative, more than ever before, to understand the rights of employees. A violation of any comprehensive legal rights of the employee is cause to contact a trusted workplace attorney. A few of the most common violations include termination based on protected characteristics, termination of employment in retaliation to whistleblowing, and a release of duties because of requested time off. Of course, these are just a few. Breach of contract and immigration discrimination are two more that top the list.

As active community members, the Hershey Law team hears, sees, and understands the everyday injustices served all too often to working people. Specializing in employment law, Hershey Law fights for the rights of those who have been mistreated, wrongfully terminated, or exploited by their employer. Even if malintent is suspected,, the best path is always to gather professional insight to determine if the case will hold up in a court of law. Brennan Hershey and Jonathan Hornberger work hard to uncover the truth and bring justice to those who have been wronged.

Hershey Law is a leading Los Angleles-based law firm offering complimentary consultations for many practice areas including, but certainly not limited to, employment law, discrimination, whistleblower, and wrongful termination in the Southern California regions. With a proven track record of success, you can be confident that your case is in the very best hands.

