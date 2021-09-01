How Biden’s Tax Proposals Will Affect 3rd Generation Women Owned Business
Casey Roscoe with Seneca Jones Timber Company Talks about Managing Today’s Resources for TomorrowWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casey Roscoe is a 3rd generation family member of Seneca, a women owned timber business, in Eugene Oregon. Listen to her tell the story of the history of the business and the family’s commitment to their employees and their community.
Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3k9d1tFz5AU&t=2s
“For almost 40 years, Seneca Sawmill operated under the promise made by the Federal Government that they would manage their timberlands in such a way as to provide sawmills with raw material into perpetuity. “ Roscoe said. “This commitment was made in the late ’40s and early ’50s, so that sawmills could provide jobs to thousands of returning veterans and provide lumber for a growing Nation.”
President Biden has proposed many tax increases for family businesses, including an increase in capital gains and estate tax rates, reduction in life exemption for the estate tax and the elimination of step up in basis, in addition to an increase in individual tax rates. Learn how the current tax proposals under consideration could affect the employees and owners of Seneca as well as the local community.
Roscoe continued “At Seneca Jones Timber Company, our forest policy consists of more than just the planting, growing, and harvesting of trees. Our forests are also managed to protect and provide habitat for fish and wildlife, clean air and water, soils, and recreational opportunities. The combination of these values provides the necessary foundation for not just healthy forests, but more importantly, healthy ecosystems.”
About Seneca Jones Timber Company
Seneca started as a small sawmill operation founded by Aaron Jones in 1953 producing just 18 million board feet of lumber. Today, owners Becky, Kathy, and Jody Jones continue the legacy of leadership and innovation in the wood products industry, overseeing a multi-company organization. senecasawmill.com
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA) is the organization that represents all family businesses on a national level in DC; it is not unique to any industry. FEUSA is different from other organizations because it represents and advocates for the families of family businesses, generationally owned businesses, and multigenerational businesses, and the issues, they face running their businesses every day.
Pat Soldano
President, Family Enterprise USA
+1 714-357-3140
email us here