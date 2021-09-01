Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: President Biden’s Abandonment of Americans & Allies a “Stain on Our Country’s Reputation”

5:40PM CT on August 31, 2021

 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following an address from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

 

“President Biden’s approach to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan has had tragic consequences,” said Governor Ricketts.  “He has stranded hundreds of Americans and our allies, leaving them to the whims of the Taliban.  He left strategic military equipment for the Taliban that can now be used to harm our interests.  And 13 American troops died in a terrorist attack.  This human tragedy reduced America’s standing in the world and is a stain on our country’s reputation.”

 

