Royalton Barracks / False Information, Impeding

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/6/21  /  1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2136 Christian Hill Rd. Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: False Information to Police Officers, Impeding Public Officers

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Brooks                                             

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/6/21 Thomas Brooks provided false information to police officers, impeding their investigation in the location of two subjects with multiple warrants. On 8/31/21 Troopers from the Royalton Barracks arrested Brooks for the above listed crimes. He was brought back to the Royalton Barracks where he was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/21  /  0800           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

