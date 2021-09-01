Royalton Barracks / False Information, Impeding
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/6/21 / 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2136 Christian Hill Rd. Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: False Information to Police Officers, Impeding Public Officers
ACCUSED: Thomas Brooks
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/6/21 Thomas Brooks provided false information to police officers, impeding their investigation in the location of two subjects with multiple warrants. On 8/31/21 Troopers from the Royalton Barracks arrested Brooks for the above listed crimes. He was brought back to the Royalton Barracks where he was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 / 0800
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.