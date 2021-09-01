Ex-banker Ashish Bhandari Explains Social Impact Investing
Ex-Swiss private banker Ashish Bhandari shares an expert look at using investment capital for positive social results.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social impact investing is now more popular than ever. An investment strategy that aims to achieve positive social results, the process can take many forms resulting in a variety of outcomes. An ex-Swiss private banker Ashish Bhandari based in the United Arab Emirates, explains more about the philosophy.
"Social impact investing involves a focus on generating capital for often very specific beneficial social causes," reveals Ashish Bhandari, speaking from his office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
A focus may also be placed on important environmental efforts and effects, Bhandari goes on to explain. "Whether social or environmental, a focus remains, of course, on financial gains," he adds.
With that, and according to the expert and ex-banker, social impact investments can take various forms across a large number of asset classes. One or more asset classes, he further reports, is typically selected on the basis of a specific outcome.
"Whatever the basis of such investments, the point of the process is always to subsequently use funds and investment capital for positive results," Ashish Bhandari goes on, "whether environmental, social, or a combination of the two."
A recent survey undertaken by the Global Impact Investing Network found that almost 90 percent of investors who currently embrace social impact causes deem that their investments routinely meet or exceed expectations.
The Global Impact Investing Network boasts hundreds of members across dozens of countries around the world. Founded a little over a decade ago, the nonprofit organization builds infrastructure and supports education, activities, and research designed to facilitate and accelerate the development of the impact investing industry.
Environment a growing focus, says Ashish Bhandari
A particular focus on the environment forms an increasingly popular angle among those committed to social impact investing, according to Ashish Bhandari. "Environmental angles are more prevalent today than ever," suggests the expert, "with social impact investing around the world now moving increasingly toward broader concerns about green causes."
Across the board, Bhandari reports that investors who follow one or more impact investing strategies invariably favor one or the other – social or environmental. Even where the primary focus is the environment, the same investors also typically place significant emphasis on broader social responsibility, he further points out.
"Whatever the nature of investments made in this field, there's invariably an underlying sense of duty," adds Bhandari, wrapping up, "to positively serve global society as a whole."
Ex-Swiss private banker, Ashish Bhandari currently based in the United Arab Emirates. Bhandari left a lucrative career in finance almost five years ago to start his own business.
The former banker is also the proud holder of a private pilot license. In his free time, Bhandari's personal interests include visiting the gym, reading, embracing technology, and spending quality time with his family and friends.
