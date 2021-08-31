Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,120 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Bail Reform Legislation

August 31, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 6, also known as the Damon Allen Act, which will reform our broken bail system in Texas:   "Thank you to Senator Joan Huffman, Representatives Kyle Kacal, Andrew Murr, and Reggie Smith, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dade Phelan for your leadership on the Damon Allen Act, which will reform our broken bail system in Texas and keep our communities safe. Public safety is at risk because of our current bail system that recklessly allows dangerous criminals back onto our streets, which is why I made bail reform an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session.   "This important piece of legislation is named after Trooper Damon Allen, who was horrifically murdered in 2017 because a local magistrate released a violent criminal back onto our streets. His killer was out on a $15,000 bond despite having previously been convicted for a charge arising from assaulting a public servant, and having been arrested on charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant. Senate Bill 6 will help prevent senseless murders like this in the future. I look forward to signing the Damon Allen Act into law and ensuring that our communities remain safe and secure."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Bail Reform Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.