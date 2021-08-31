How Do You Compare? Consumer Survey Reveals Most Commonly Delayed Car Repairs And Costs
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to vehicle maintenance, three out of four owners surveyed described their diligence as “good” or “excellent”. But nine out of ten admitted to putting off car care longer than they should.
Procrastination can be costly. Utire’s survey found the cost of delayed maintenance for the average owner is nearly $1,200 over the vehicle’s lifespan. It also found that fewer than half of American owners could come up with the money to cover a repair costing more than $1,000.
The 2021 online survey of 1,207 U.S. residents who’ve owned a vehicle for at least two years includes most ignored problems and cost consequences.
Here’s a percentage breakdown of owners who’ve ignored the following for 30 days or longer followed by the procrastination price tag, which Utire determined by using the midpoint of the cost difference between prompt and delayed action. See below for more details.
Problem Cost of Inaction
Cracked windshield - 42.4% Procrastination Price Tag = $257.50
Wheels out of alignment – 35.3% Procrastination Price Tag = $1,222.50
Overdue oil change – 31% Procrastination Price Tag = $3172.50
Bald or worn-out tires – 27.3% Procrastination Price Tag =$1200
Check engine light on - 26.4% Procrastination Price Tag = $1700
Brakes not working as they should – 25.9% Procrastination Price Tag =$1100
Noise from engine or wheels – 24.4% Procrastination Price Tag =$1575
Slow tire leak – 22.7% Procrastination Price Tag =$150
No windshield wiper fluid – 21.9% Procrastination Price Tag =$750
Headlight out – 16.2% Procrastination Price Tag =$120 (avg. cost of traffic ticket)
Your Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) are available to discuss the importance of maintenance for your wallet and safety.
About Utire’s survey:
* Price estimates came from several aggregator websites including RepairPal, AAA, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and AutoServicesCosts.com. The estimates use the MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) for parts and automotive industry standard labor times and rates. Costs were generally presented as ranges, since many variables can influence actual price, including the make, model, year, condition, and location of the vehicle.
For the “procrastination price tag” figure, we used the midpoint of the cost difference between prompt and delayed action. For the average total cost of delayed maintenance, we accounted for the probability of each consequence actually happening by multiplying the “procrastination price tag” by the percent of respondents who ignored each issue for more than 90 days.
NARPRO (Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals): The Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) helps car owners find skilled and honest car repair shops. NARPRO only recommends independent, family-owned, full-service auto repair shops that have passed 26 rigorous tests. Visit www.NARPRO.com to find recommended shops near work or home. NARPRO is the easiest way to find an honest mechanic in the Valley.
