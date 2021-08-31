Father Ryan High School Introduces New SmartLab

Congratulations Father Ryan High School

School Cuts Ribbon on New Lab, Focused on STEAM Initiative

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Learning Systems (CLS), the pioneer in comprehensive K–12 STEM solutions and developer of the nationally known SmartLab® Learning program was honored to attend the ribbon cutting of Father Ryan High School’s new SmartLab in Nashville, TN. The SmartLab provides hands-on, practical, project-based opportunities for students to explore their interests in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math), shares Father Ryan’s President, Jim McIntyre.

The STEAM program is open to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. The curriculum and the setting help students develop and practice real-world skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, project planning, time management, and communication.

“With STEAM occupations growing twice as fast as all others in the US, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, educators must provide learners with hands-on, student-led, project-based learning opportunities,” said Ashley Mathis, CLS’ CEO. “Father Ryan High School has an exemplary record of providing students with a holistic academic experience. As developers of SmartLab® Learning, we’re excited to support their mission by providing customized learning spaces that facilitate experiential, personalized, and collaborative experiences.”

Father Ryan’s new SmartLab leverages personalized, student-directed, and project-based learning experiences and environments. The new lab space, located in the school’s Neuhoff Library, provides a range of equipment for student engagement, including 3D printers, high-powered computers for 3D modeling and rendering, a laser engraver, and a broadcasting camera to enable live streaming or recording of classroom projects.

“We are constantly challenging ourselves to develop programs that enhance the academic experience at Father Ryan High School,” McIntyre said, “The SmartLab will provide fertile soil to inspire new leaders to discover and pursue with passion their ideas, intuition, and creativity.”

Principal Paul Davis said the SmartLab experiences are all student-led, with faculty members serving as facilitators rather than teachers. “This STEAM initiative builds on Father Ryan's academic strength and offers even more diverse learning opportunities for our students, across multiple departments,” he stated.

Academic Dean Jennifer Anton led the effort to develop and introduce the program. “At Father Ryan, we are always looking for what is next in our curriculum,” she said. “We ask our department chairs, teachers, and administrators to be very forward-thinking in how our curriculum can grow, not only to meet the needs of our students and families but also to make our students better prepared for the world around them. STEAM is an example of that. Instead of experiencing math in isolation and science and engineering in isolation, this curriculum allows them to put all of those things together to build and be creative and solve problems.”

