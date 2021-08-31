Varonis and Multipoint Group Signs Distribution Agreement in MEA Market

Multipoint Group will work to expand Varonis' market presence based on Multipoint's UAE office and its channel network

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, and Multipoint Group, a leading distributor of Cyber Strong solutions, announced the signing of a distribution agreement to grow its footprint further in the Middle East (MEA) market. Multipoint will work to expand Varonis' market presence based on Multipoint's UAE office and its channel network. Organizations in the region will enjoy better access to Varonis' robust data protection solutions and Multipoint's knowledge and support. This new agreement expands the existing partnership between the two companies for distribution in the European Union.



Varonis' Data Security Platform helps thousands of organizations worldwide to protect their critical data through automation. The platform reduces risk, detects abnormal behavior, and helps prove regulatory compliance.

"Multipoint Group reacted quickly to the Middle East's geopolitical changes to build an efficient channel network. They created major opportunities for their partner vendors," said Daniel Gutman, VP Business Development, Russia, Middle East, Africa at Varonis. "We look forward to building on Multipoint's MEA channels and its support capabilities to bring Varonis' market-leading solutions to organizations in the area."

Multipoint Group announced the opening of its UAE office earlier this year, together with the appointment of Abdallah Ibrahim as Middle East Manager. The UAE office operates as a sales and support hub for the entire Middle East, alongside Multipoint's offices in Greece, Romania, and Serbia.

"In recent years, the Middle East has become a region of intense cyber threat activity, along with increasing numbers of advanced attacks backed by states in the area," said Abdallah Ibrahim, Middle East Manager at Multipoint Group. "Varonis data protection solutions are a crucial component in creating a Cyber Strong strategy for any company wanting to protect its most valuable assets."

"We are proud to be a Varonis partner and help create new opportunities in these exciting new times in the Middle East," said Ricardo Resnik, CEO, Multipoint Group. "Data is the fuel that drives organizations, and its protection has become a top business priority. With Varonis, companies can be assured that their data is secured."

About Multipoint Group

Multipoint Group is a distributor of information security and IT management solutions that support Cyber Strong strategy. Its channel ecosystem, support, and outsourcing services bring organizations in the EMAE area cyber solutions with high added value. Multipoint Group, established in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik and has offices in UAE, Greece, Romania, and Serbia. www.multipoint-group.com

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.