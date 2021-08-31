The Scout Guide Saint Louis Volume Four Offering a Resource to Support Local Businesses in Pandemic Recovery
The Scout Guide gives St. Louisans a resource to identify the “best of local,” which is now more important than ever as we continue to navigate this pandemic.
The Guide breathes life into the stories of entrepreneurs, artists, restauranteurs, and health/wellness providers throughout Saint Louis, showcasing the area’s vibrancy, resiliency, and creativity.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scout Guide Saint Louis, a city-guide publication featuring a curated selection of the best St. Louis entrepreneurs, business owners, artists, health/wellness providers, and more, launches V4 in October, marking the fourth year of publishing for the Saint Louis branch of The Scout Guide under editor and owner, Stacey Goltermann. The 2021 release of V4 marks an important opportunity for the region to shop and support local businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic.
The Scout Guide Saint Louis is a major connector between the “best of local” and the Saint Louis community, helping people find the unique and special offerings in our city. In addition to the print edition, The Scout Guide features scouted businesses on a digital lifestyle guide, which launched in 2020 to provide opportunities for businesses to share important information and showcase their offerings to a wider national audience during the pandemic. The Scout Guide blog and social media platforms round out the effort to amplify these one-of-a-kind local businesses.
“This year we had interest from the widest variety of industries yet…and members wanting to collaborate for exposure,” said Goltermann. “The Guide breathes life into the stories of entrepreneurs, artists, restauranteurs, and health/wellness providers throughout Saint Louis, showcasing the area’s vibrancy, resiliency, and creativity. This year, my passion for helping businesses thrive takes on new meaning as we emerge from the pandemic. We’ve blurred the lines between former issues’ members and V4 members so that more connections can be made throughout 2021 and beyond. It’s all about helping the community.”
The Scout Guide Saint Louis V4 features 62 scouted businesses across a wide range of industries from home decor and real estate to dining, healthcare, interior design, marketing, and entertainment. With each new volume, the guide has become a first stop for Saint Louisans looking for a trusted vendor.
Goltermann noted that this year saw a surge in wellness and healthcare members, a trend she attributes to the lack of self-care people experienced during the pandemic. In addition, the spirit of St. Louis shone brightly as event companies across the region collaborated on a spread to emphasize creation instead of competition—and help each other succeed.
“In a world that is increasingly becoming focused on buying from huge corporations that offer the highest level of convenience, it’s important to learn about our small business owners,” said Scout Guide Associate Editor Amy Jo Mitchell. “While people support the dreams of these talented entrepreneurs, they reap the ultimate benefit of living in a more economically stable, vibrant community.”
The Scout Guide Saint Louis adds new businesses to its roster every year with select brands that are committed to making a positive impact in the community. Goltermann and her team are dedicated to meeting members’ needs by publishing details on events, services, and products from the scouted network on the guide’s blog and social media platforms. The Scout Guide is photographed by Joan Fisher with social media oversight by Blake Van Patten Hunt. Find The Scout Guide Saint Louis online at saintlouis.thescoutguide.com and on Instagram @TSGSaintLouis.
To learn more about the opportunity to be featured in next year’s Scout Guide (Volume 5), contact sgoltermann@thescoutguide.com
About The Scout Guide Saint Louis
Owned by Stacey Goltermann, The Scout Guide Saint Louis is a high-quality print publication highlighting premiere independent small businesses in the Saint Louis area. It helps locals and visitors alike discover how to “live, love, local” in Saint Louis. In addition to the print publication, The Scout Guide publishes an online page featuring exceptional local artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs in 60+ locations across the U.S. curated by local owners/editors who serve as year-round advocates for the businesses in their respective markets. In the guides, readers will discover boutiques, architects, event planners, florists, interior decorators, restaurants, and more—a variety of carefully vetted makers and experts. Complimentary copies of the guide are available at participating businesses. The Scout Guide Saint Louis currently has 70 scouted members. For more, visit: https://thescoutguide.com/st-louis-mo/.
List of Scouted Businesses in the V4 guide:
Arco + Associates
