SOS THREESIXTY ANNOUNCES ITS SPONSORSHIP OF THE ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS OF NEW ENGLAND
SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. announces its sponsorship of AISNE to support and empower staff to have the safest and most meaningful relationships with students.
The training sparked many important discussions because I’ve heard employees sharing the nuances of their conversations with students, as a direct result of what they heard and learned in the course.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.’s new asynchronous online course, “Boundary Training for Schools: Creating a Culture of Safety” – along with an optional follow-up workshop experience – will be made available to AISNE member schools at 50% off the registration fee.
— Rob Constantine, CFO, The White Mountain School
The 30-minute, self-paced online course, designed specifically for independent schools, includes valuable safety resources that provide actionable steps that school communities could take immediately to become safer from unintentional mistakes, misunderstandings, and misconduct. Additionally, as part of the yearly administrative fee, schools have access to expert guidance on this subject, after the training, which provides learners with an opportunity to discuss any situation that may arise – or to address any questions.
“Establishing strong and healthy boundaries between teachers, school staff and students is fundamental to having a successful learning environment,” said Avery Mann, co-founder of SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. “With practical and relatable examples and case studies, this boundary training will help protect everyone in the school and will leave all staff with a much clearer understanding of their roles and responsibilities.”
The online course, which is applicable to all members of a school community, is available at $45.95 per staff member and takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. The yearly access and administrative fee of $995 (which will be discounted 50%) also allows schools to enroll additional learners at any time throughout the year. A Certificate of Completion – for insurance and legal requirements - is also included.
About SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.
SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. is comprised of individuals who have devoted their lives and careers to protecting children. Through a deep understanding of the unique privilege and enormous responsibility that comes with working with children and being an integral part of their present and future success, SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.’s programs are relatable and effective. The company creates boundary training courses for independent schools in the United States and Canada. For more information visit www.sosthreesixty.com.
