LIV Hospitality Design Awards 2021 is the most comprehensive design program dedicated to the Hospitality industry.
DEXAMENES Winner in Architectural Design - Europe Company: K-Studio Project Location: Kourouta, Peloponnese, Greece
ZADUN, A RITZ CARLTON RESERVE Winner in Architectural Design Resort – Luxury Company: Abax Arquitectos Project Location: San José del Cabo, BCS, México
AMAL TORONTO Winner in Interior Design - North America Company: Studio Munge Project Location: Toronto, Canada
The program is one of the most highly anticipated acknowledgments in the Hospitality Architectural and Interior Design industry.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned 3C Awards, is pleased to formally announce the launch of the second edition of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards.
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is open to architects and interior designers around the world who have created incredible projects in Hospitality. The LIV Awards program is an inclusive platform, pursuing exceptional projects within the living and eating spaces, from co-living, boutique hotels to beach resorts, from fine dining restaurants, lounges to pop-up bars.
“Following a successful launch last year, receiving over 400 projects from 55 countries; we are thrilled to launch the second edition of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards” said co-founder and Program Director, Astrid Hébert. “The program put the spotlight on all Architects and Interior Designers creating unique properties and an exceptional opportunity for owners and operators to showcase their design vision.”
With over 60 categories, the program is one of the most comprehensive design competitions dedicated to the hospitality industry. Selected by an esteemed jury of architects, designers, hoteliers, developers and leaders in interior design and architectural fields, the eight grand winning prizes will be awarded to professionals and students. The 35 jury members will be specifically looking for new concepts, innovations, sustainability, shapes, materials and properties design stories.
Winning the LIV Hospitality Design Awards is an exciting opportunity for both established and new talented designers, architects, owners, operators and students. Submissions to the LIV Awards are now open, submissions before the 31st of October 2021 will enjoy an early fees discount of 10%. The program will close on March 18th, 2022.
For more information about the LIV Hospitality Awards, or to view the full list of winners, please visit www.livawards.com.
About the LIV Hospitality Design Awards
Farmani Group and 3C Awards assembled LIV Hospitality Design Awards to bring more attention to Architectural Design and Interior Design in Hospitality.
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is a sibling program of the LIT Lighting Design Award (LIT), The International Design Awards (IDA), and The BLT Built Design Awards, all focusing on Architecture, Interior Design and Lighting, which have emerged as some of the most well-known Design Prize today.
3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. 3C Awards is part of a larger organization called 3C Group based in Switzerland and specialized in Awards, Marketing, Media, and Events.
3C Awards is owned by Three C Group GmbH, a Swiss-registered company.
Astrid Hébert
Program Director
Info@livawards.com