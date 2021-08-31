LIV Hospitality Design Awards 2021 is the most comprehensive design program dedicated to the Hospitality industry.

DEXAMENES Winner in Architectural Design - Europe Company: K-Studio Project Location: Kourouta, Peloponnese, Greece ZADUN, A RITZ CARLTON RESERVE Winner in Architectural Design Resort – Luxury Company: Abax Arquitectos Project Location: San José del Cabo, BCS, México AMAL TORONTO Winner in Interior Design - North America Company: Studio Munge Project Location: Toronto, Canada TORNO SUBITO Winner in Interior Design Restaurant – Fine Dining Company: Bishop Design By Paul Bishop Project Location: W Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

The program is one of the most highly anticipated acknowledgments in the Hospitality Architectural and Interior Design industry.