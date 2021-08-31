A Freeze is Taking Over Connecticut

iCRYO has officially opened its first location in Connecticut

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCRYO, the fastest-growing cryotherapy company in the U.S., has officially opened its first location in Connecticut on August 21, 2021, at 665 Commerce Drive Fairfield, CT, US 06825. The first Connecticut location was opened by a husband-wife duo, Gregg and Tracey Miller, who know Fairfield very well.

"Our family loves Fairfield and Connecticut. We have owned and operated several businesses in Fairfield for over 57 years. The people in this community and surrounding towns are so amazing. We have served this community very well, and they have repaid us with continued loyalty and support at our car dealership," said iCRYO Franchisee Gregg Miller. Gregg continued with, "Tracey and I were looking for the right community to open our first Flagship iCRYO center and never looked further than Fairfield. We are so excited to open our doors and show you all what we are about."

iCRYO COO and Co-Founder Kyle Jones recently visited the location and said, "It's exciting to launch a new state for the brand. Connecticut has been in our sites for a couple of years now. There's no better way to launch the state than with a franchisee that also sits on our Franchise Advisory Committee. Tracey and Gregg Miller are the perfect husband and wife duo to open the first location in the state of Connecticut." Jones continued with, "the feedback I had gained already from the opening just a week ago has been very high on the positive side. . I look forward to the following location opening in Connecticut later this year."

Tracey Miller, the General Manager of the location and leads the day-to-day operations, has been in the healthcare space for her entire career. "I have been a nurse for 30 years and was looking for an alternative way to help people stay healthy and maintain their quality of life without drugs or invasive procedures. When I found iCRYO, I knew I had found the perfect solution," Tracey stated. She continued with, "The modalities we will be offering will allow me to provide the Fairfield community with health and wellness services to boost their immunity, decrease inflammation and improve their overall health and well-being."

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Its mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

