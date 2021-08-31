Corp Agency Announces Date of Largest Online Expo and Conference in Canada for the Data & Analytics Community

The Big Data and AI Toronto conference and expo is to take place virtually on October 13th & 14th, 2021.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizers of Big Data and AI Toronto , Corp Agency, are pleased to announce the highly anticipated data & analytics expo and conference will be held online on October 13th & 14th.Since 2016, Big Data and AI Toronto has been providing a unique platform for IT decision-makers and data innovators to explore and discuss insights, showcase the latest innovative projects, and connect with their peers in the industry. The event is one of Canada’s largest for the data and analytics community and covers four different pillars: artificial intelligence, big data, cloud, and cybersecurity.Each year, organizers of Big Data and AI Toronto work tirelessly to bring the most up-to-date and relevant speakers, exhibitors, and public tracks to ensure participants receive the most from the event and, despite the ongoing pandemic, 2021 will be no different. This year, on October 13th and 14th, 2021, the data & analytics expo and conference has been moved online and is free to anyone who registers. Most attendees will have access to the expo (3 public tracks, 50+ speakers, 20+ exhibitors), or can buy a conference pass, giving the access to an extra 3 conference tracks.“We always strive to ensure the expo and conference is accessible and informative to anyone in the data & analytics community,” says Justin Pitois, Marketing Manager of Big Data and AI Toronto. “This year, we expect thousands of attendees, 70+ hours of content, 150+ speakers from the likes of Google, Facebook, Netflix, Telus, GM, EY, and Scotiabank, plus there will be 20+ leading solution providers, such as Dataiku, Talend, and Dell Technologies. Because of the success of previous expos, it’s touted to be one of the most exciting IT events of the year.”For more information about Big Data and AI Toronto, or to register, please visit https://www.bigdata-toronto.com/ About Big Data and AI TorontoBig Data and AI Toronto is a unique 4-in-1 tech event experience that offers attendees a 360o view of the industry to master the four dimensions shaping the 2020s, and to reach the next level of technological advancement. Each year, thousands of data and analytics professionals attend the tech conference and trade show, including those from the banking, IT, education, and Hi-Tech industries, just to name a few.