Mosquito Mary's Takes Bite Out of DFW Market with New Franchise Unit
The mosquito and tick control franchise has added over 7 new territories in 2021.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosquito Mary’s, a rapidly growing national mosquito and tick control franchise, just completed its latest franchise deal in Texas within the DFW area.
Kevin and Hunter West, a father-son duo from Fort Worth, are the two newest franchisees to join the Mosquito Mary’s family. “We’re very excited to have the chance to partner together and bring the amazing products and quality service of Mosquito Mary’s to the DFW area,” says Kevin West. “Keeping families and pets safe from mosquitos is our top priority and, as our company motto says, we’re helping them ‘enjoy the outdoors again.’” This newest deal marks the company’s 16th operational territory.
“We’re both passionate about providing world-class customer service, technical excellence and 100% customer satisfaction,” says Kevin West.
Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Kevin West is a 30-year supply chain veteran. After graduating from Texas A&M University, West married his high school sweetheart Michelle and went to work for Frito-Lay in manufacturing and logistics. He has since held supply chain roles with Pepsi-Co, Dell Computer, Ryder, Shippers Express Truck Lines and NETS Companies in Dallas, TX.
Hunter West is a former sailor in the US Navy. He is a project manager for a door and window company in DFW, TX. The Wests have a second son, Austin West, who is a ship broker in the Houston area. Like their father, both men graduated from Texas A&M University.
For mosquito and tick control in the DFW area, the West team is now operational. To learn more about starting service at your property, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To connect with a Franchise Specialist about investing in your own Mosquito Mary’s franchise, visit https://mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
About Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. Their #1 priority is to keep their clients’ family and pets safe during and after treatments. All of their technicians are trained and certified in mosquito control in the safe use and application of their products, making sure the process is kid and pet friendly. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
Nick Spencer
Mosquito Mary's
+1 508-452-2814
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter