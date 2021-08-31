Alaqua Animal Refuge Announces Animal Passion, a New Video Podcast Series Highlighting Advocates Around the Globe
My hope is that every viewer will be moved to join with us and help us be their voice.”FREEPORT, FLORIDA, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaqua Animal Refuge, a recognized leader in animal rescue, welfare, cruelty prevention, and advocacy, announced today the launch of the Animal Passion video podcast series. Hosted by Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood, Animal Passion spotlights the work of advocates from all around the globe—the "difference makers" who have dedicated their lives to animal protection and safety.
— Laurie Hood, President at Alaqua Animal Refuge
In Hood’s quest to advance the interests of animals, Animal Passion spotlights amazing individuals, and shares their stories and videos of their work in an effort to rally all animal lovers to create much needed and lasting change. The podcast offers insight and inspiration through conversations with extraordinary animal advocates working across a broad spectrum of fields.
The first seven interviews were recorded in locations ranging from Alaqua’s podcast studio in Florida, to the remote wilderness of Oregon's South Steen Mountains, to Zurich, Switzerland. Episodes include never-before-seen footage of encounters with animals, including grizzly bears, Alaskan sea wolves, and wild horses, taken in the field by our incredible guests.
The inaugural three episodes can be watched now on the Animal Passion Podcast YouTube Channel or listened to on every major podcast site. Guests include:
• Buck Wilde and Esther Gossweiler (documentarians focusing on Alaskan sea wolves and grizzly bears)
• Marty Irby (Animal Wellness Action lobbyist in Washington, D.C.)
• Ellie Phipps Price (American Wild Horse Campaign President)
In the following weeks, additional podcasts will be uploaded and will feature:
• Monty Roberts (Author of The Man Who Listens to Horses)
• Odessa Gunn (Animal Wellness Center Northern California Director)
• Sonya Spaziani, A.K.A “Mustang Meg” (Founder of Mustang Wild)
• Emma Clifford (Animal Balance Founder and Director)
“This is some of the most important work I have done for animals so far. These are amazing guests at the top of the animal welfare world who work tirelessly for the animals they love, in their own way,” stated Hood. “These podcast episodes get you up close and personal with wild horses, wolves, bears, and other animals who are under siege around world. My hope is that every viewer will be moved to join with us and help us be their voice.”
Through education and awareness, the goal of the podcast series is to dramatically reduce the need for rescue and refuge, as well as be an avenue to entertain, inform, inspire, and encourage support for this important work of making the world a better place for all animals.
The Animal Passion video podcast series is available on Animal Passion Podcast YouTube channel—bit.ly/AnimalPassionYouTube where viewers can subscribe. It is also available on all major podcast sites.
About Laurie Hood
A recognized leader in animal care, protection, and advocacy, Laurie Hood is the founder of Alaqua Animal Refuge, the Southeast’s premier, no-kill animal refuge and sanctuary for domestic and wild animals located in Northwest Florida. A true visionary and passionate animal lover since childhood, Laurie has made a lifelong commitment to improve animals’ lives as she continues to journey into bold, unchartered territory in an effort to educate others about the importance of animals in our lives and their overall welfare. Under her supervision, Alaqua has rescued and placed tens of thousands of animals into loving homes and environments since its founding 14 years ago, and has also helped countless others through partnerships and community outreach.
Laurie has worked with both state and national legislators to create and strengthen laws to protect animals; authored a curriculum to assist law enforcement for investigating and prosecuting animal abuse cases; starred in “Animal PD,” a television series on Nat Geo WILD showcasing stories of Alaqua’s animal rescue efforts in conjunction with law enforcement; and created the Unconditional Love program providing trained companion dogs free of charge to PTSD patients, the elderly and special needs individuals, and offering inmates a contributing role in the process. She currently serves as the State Director for Florida for Animal Wellness Action, the District Leader in Northwest Florida for The Humane Society of the United States, and is a Board Member for the Florida Wildlife Federation. Laurie is available for speaking engagements.
About Alaqua Animal Refuge
Alaqua Animal Refuge is a no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary, located in the panhandle of Florida. As the Southeast’s premier 501(c)3 refuge, Alaqua believes that every abused, neglected and homeless animal deserves a second chance. Committed to providing protection, shelter and care to animals in need, this private, non-profit Refuge also offers a full-service adoption center, educational outreach, and community programs that extend far beyond their geographic location. Since its inception in 2007, Alaqua, led by Founder Laurie Hood, has become a recognized leader in animal rescue, welfare, cruelty prevention, and advocacy. Alaqua is currently in the midst of a relocation and expansion capital campaign to build a one-of-a-kind facility—the first in the United States—on 100 acres. The new facility and sanctuary will allow Alaqua to continue to do the important work of animal rescue and rehabilitation, as well as be an educational and training center for animal welfare advocates as a place that will inspire, empower, and educate others to make change in our society and recreate the model worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.alaqua.org/
