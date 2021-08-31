COVID-19 Daily Update 8-31-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 31, 2021, there have been

3,393,226

total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with

189,690

total cases and

3,084

deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Upshur County, a 94-year old male from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old male from Preston County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Logan County, a 57-year old male from Logan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, and an 84-year old male from Pocahontas County.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support those grieving losses and renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures by being vaccinated against this terrible disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,966), Berkeley (14,502), Boone (2,438), Braxton (1,243), Brooke (2,425), Cabell (10,493), Calhoun (499), Clay (702), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,185), Gilmer (1,008), Grant (1,445), Greenbrier (3,401), Hampshire (2,156), Hancock (3,071), Hardy (1,765), Harrison (7,121), Jackson (2,555), Jefferson (5,291), Kanawha (17,898), Lewis (1,743), Lincoln (1,876), Logan (3,766), Marion (5,343), Marshall (4,083), Mason (2,478), McDowell (1,936), Mercer (6,080), Mineral (3,286), Mingo (3,187), Monongalia (10,224), Monroe (1,516), Morgan (1,447), Nicholas (2,303), Ohio (4,883), Pendleton (820), Pleasants (1,050), Pocahontas (796), Preston (3,265), Putnam (6,132), Raleigh (8,193), Randolph (3,586), Ritchie (875), Roane (853), Summers (991), Taylor (1,542), Tucker (674), Tyler (947), Upshur (2,622), Wayne (3,760), Webster (719), Wetzel (1,755), Wirt (515), Wood (9,086), Wyoming (2,484).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Randolph, Taylor, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 PM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monroe County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, Peterstown Clinic, 2869 Seneca Trail, South Peterstown, WV

Morgan County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.