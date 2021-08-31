Attorney General Moody Announces Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as Keynote Speaker for 2021 Human Trafficking Summit
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Moody Announces Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as Keynote Speaker for 2021 Human Trafficking Summit
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am ecstatic to announce Super Bowl LV Champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as our keynote speaker for the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit. Chris was an invaluable ally and partner raising awareness about human trafficking before the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa—and remains a great teammate in our fight to end human trafficking in Florida.
“With his assistance, we were able to provide airport employees, Uber drivers, local businesses and visitors in town for the game with information about how to spot and report the signs of human trafficking. I am excited for our registrants to hear from Chris and his wife, Mariah, during the launch of our summit on Oct. 5.”
In preparation for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Chris Godwinworked with It’s a Penalty to help bolster Attorney General Moody’s campaign to spread awareness to travelers and local businesses about the signs of human trafficking and how to report suspicious activity.
The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit is launching Oct. 5 in a virtual format. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of human trafficking. Registrants will get an opportunity to participate in presentations delivered by subject-matter experts from across the country.
To learn more and to register for the event, visitHumanTraffickingSummit2021.com.
Anyone can help stop this inhumane practice and save victims. VisitYouCanStopHT.com to learn how to spot and stop human trafficking.
If you suspect or witness an instance of human trafficking, immediately contact local law enforcement and then call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.