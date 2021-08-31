Submit Release
Attorney General Moody Announces Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as Keynote Speaker for 2021 Human Trafficking Summit

Attorney General Moody Announces Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as Keynote Speaker for 2021 Human Trafficking Summit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as the keynote speaker for the virtual 2021 Human Trafficking Summit. A Super Bowl LV champion, Godwin will be joined by his wife, Mariah Godwin, to deliver the keynote address during the launch of the summit. Attorney General Moody will also give an opening address during the summit’s launch, which will include more than 15 hours of presentations by speakers from across the nation.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am ecstatic to announce Super Bowl LV Champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as our keynote speaker for the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit. Chris was an invaluable ally and partner raising awareness about human trafficking before the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa—and remains a great teammate in our fight to end human trafficking in Florida.

“With his assistance, we were able to provide airport employees, Uber drivers, local businesses and visitors in town for the game with information about how to spot and report the signs of human trafficking. I am excited for our registrants to hear from Chris and his wife, Mariah, during the launch of our summit on Oct. 5.”

In preparation for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Chris Godwin

worked with It’s a Penalty to help bolster Attorney General Moody’s campaign to spread awareness to travelers and local businesses about the signs of human trafficking and how to report suspicious activity.

The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit is launching Oct. 5 in a virtual format. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of human trafficking. Registrants will get an opportunity to participate in presentations delivered by subject-matter experts from across the country.

To learn more and to register for the event, visit

HumanTraffickingSummit2021.com.

Anyone can help stop this inhumane practice and save victims. Visit

YouCanStopHT.com to learn how to spot and stop human trafficking.

If you suspect or witness an instance of human trafficking, immediately contact local law enforcement and then call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.

