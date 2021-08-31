Pakistan has the potential to generate $10 Billion e-commerce trade by 2025. – Sunny Ali, Founder Extreme Commerce
Extreme Commerce arranges a massive interactive session with Sunny Ali in Peshawar
Pakistan has the potential to generate a $10 billion market by 2025, and to harness this potential from our youth, Extreme Commerce has created 7 incubators in the major cities across Pakistan.”PESHAWAR, KP, PAKISTAN, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pakistan’s Largest E-Commerce Training Platform, “Extreme Commerce” organized its meetup for e-commerce enthusiasts and freelancers in Peshawar today. The event was attended by thousands of freelancers, programmers, e-commerce practitioners and online store merchants.
— Sunny Ali, Founder, Extreme Commerce
Sunny Ali, the founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Extreme Commerce delivered the keynote lecture to the audience. Sunny Ali shared his vision for the global future of e-commerce in Pakistan and beyond.
In his keynote speech he said, “Pakistan has the potential to generate a $10 billion market by 2025, and to harness this potential from our youth, Extreme Commerce has created 7 incubators in the major cities across Pakistan. This has created a workspace for more than 1500 people with state-of-the-art working environment connected 24x7 with the global e-commerce platforms.” We are confident that Pakistan will be among the top e-commerce player in the world soon.
Sunny Ali is Pakistan’s leading entrepreneur and philanthropist best know for Founding and Leading Pakistan’s Largest E-Commerce Training Platform named “Extreme Commerce”.
The Extreme Commerce meetup was an opportunity for the young freelancers and entrepreneurs to meet Sunny Ali, who is Pakistan's top rated, international life, wealth, and business coach. He is dedicated to achieve his vision of building a multi billion dollar business economic drive in Pakistan through E-Commerce trading on platforms like Amazon, eBay, Shopify & more. Sunny Ali believes in empowering the youth of this nation along with an experienced guidance from experts in the field of E-Commerce.
Extreme Commerce has arranged meetups with its community of freelancers, entrepreneurs, programmers, e-merchants, and e-commerce players across Pakistan. Earlier similar events have been hosted with the community members in Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. Seminars are also planned for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi as well.
The idea behind the meetups is to interact with the e-commerce community and create a sense of belonging and participation. Extreme Commerce events are designed in a manner that senior members mentor and guide the junior participants. The highlight of the event is the keynote lecture of the Founder Extreme Commerce, Sunny Ali, who share the vision and roadmap for Extreme Commerce for Pakistan and beyond.
Extreme Commerce is Pakistan’s first and largest EdTech company with a sole focus on skills development and capacity building within the ecommerce and digital arena. Founded in 2017, it is the largest community of its kind in Pakistan, with more than 875,000 members to date and with over 150+ courses and income streams to choose from. Extreme Commerce estimate that by the end of this year, its community will surpass 1 million members, generating well over $10 billion in inward remittances by 2025 for Pakistan.
