Fireart Studio Wins in the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021
Fireart project again gets noticed as the best design project. This time - by one of the most prestigious international awards in the realm of design.
Congratulations on this great achievement!”WARSAW, POLAND, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart project gets noticed as the best design project by one of the most prestigious international awards in the realm of design – The Red Dot Award. It is annually held by the North Rhine-Westphalia Design Center from Essen and is aimed to award designers and manufacturing companies from all over the globe for excellence in consumer product design.
— Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder & CEO of Red Dot
‘Never before have had so many companies and agencies faced the professional judgment of our international jury as this year. The fact that you claimed your place in a strong field of participants speaks for the excellent quality of your project. Congratulations on this great achievement!’ – said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder & CEO of Red Dot.
This time Fireart winning entry was ByNext Logo Design (02-00690-2021BC). To receive an award in the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021 is neither the first nor the last of their winning cases. The Studio has already been admitted for their incredible UX/UI design works on Clutch as one of the Top App Developers in Poland for 2021 and gained multiple prestigious awards in mobile app development, web development, & graphic design from other worldwide platforms.
Today they are an award-winning team heading Clutch's annual list of the top 100 development firms in Poland & have additionally received extra international recognition & attention through The Red Dot Award, the international design competition for product design, communication design & design concepts.
About Fireart:
Fireart being a design and software development company, based in Poland, is already an internationally recognized team. It creates beautiful designs to help small businesses, as well as enterprise clients, strive.
With more than 80 skilled professionals on board and years of business expertise, Fireart Studio has proudly helped both the most ambitious startups & global-scale companies. There are Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, and more.
Fireart
Fireart Studio
+48 22 208 61 11
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter