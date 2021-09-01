Pension or Property? Saving for Retirement as a UK Expat

According to Unbiased, a fifth of UK over-55s have no pension at all.

On the whole property prices in the UK have risen substantially over time. This is what leads many UK expats to believe that investing in a rental property is a viable alternative to a pension.

The average price of a property in the North West is £189,000, meaning that a 25% deposit would require an investment of £47,250.

Property investment will typically be better for older UK expat savers looking to start putting away funds for retirement.