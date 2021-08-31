RocketDoge Launches Its Decentralized Exchange & Token Sale

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched on the 1st of September, 2021, with more purpose and technical capability than Dogecoin, RocketDoge promises to bring a lot of profits & will become one of the top decentralized exchanges of the world. It targets to become a favorite cryptocurrency for all billionaires in the world, expressed in their tagline - RocketDoge - Rocket To The Moon.



Community and the team are trying hard to attract the community for the seed round sale and raise the value of RocketDoge. It can completely become a decentralized exchange platform (DeFi) and eliminating weaknesses and inheriting strong points from such platforms as uniswap, pancakeswap, bakeryswap.… As predicted, this is going to be the DogeCoin killer in the future.

THE PLATFORM

RocketDoge is a decentralized exchange that runs on Binance Smart Chain. It works on the automated market maker (AMM) model instead of the traditional market model, in which there is a seller and a buyer. In the AMM model, traders trade digital assets using permissionless liquidity pools. People deposit their funds in these liquidity pools. They receive an LP (liquidity provider) token in return.

Liquidity Provider receives an amount of 0.3% when others contribute. On the other side, people who want to use this liquidity pay a fee to the DeFi platform. This fee is later distributed among people who have contributed to the pool. Out of this pool, a nominal amount is kept in the RocketDoge treasury to maintain the platform.

The success of the RocketDoge depends on users staking tokens in liquidity pools and generating fees from trade volume.

Liquidity pools perform autonomous, peer-to-contract token trades and generate fees from each trade. Anyone can provide liquidity to a pool and, in return, receive conversion fees from trades that pass through the pool.

Providing liquidity to a RocketDoge pool is permissionless (no central party can block or control the process) and easy for everyday users (add liquidity in a couple clicks). Liquidity providers receive pool tokens proportional to their share of assets in the pool (0.3%).

How can users earn profits by investing in RocketDoge?

The first thing you need to do on the RocketDoge platform is to add liquidity to the pool. People invest in the liquidity pools and collect a fee and RocketDoge tokens in exchange. These are all BEP-20 standard tokens. Investors use these tokens in various ways to earn profits on the RocketDoge.

Staking program is applied for Staking holders of $ROCKETDOGE & other tokens in the ecosystem like $SUPERDOGE, $WEDOGE. At RocketDoge, you can receive an interest of more than 200% APY for staking the ecosystem tokens & other BEP-20 tokens. The staking interest and capital can be withdrawn at the discretion of the client.

CONCLUSION

RocketDoge operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platforms. Make transactions faster and cheap. It will offer decentralized finance services with much lower transaction costs and faster transaction speeds. In addition, RocketDoge Swap Function is through Liquidity Pool.

The staking interest can be harvested at the discretion of the client. Moreover, RocketDoge platform is a completely upgraded version of the rest of the platforms, it has their advantages, and eliminates unnecessary disadvantages. This will make users feel like they have found a project that really has strong growth potential, which results in the long-term value of its token.

RocketDoge inherits the same beginnings as DogeCoin, but with a professional staff, as well as pre-defined directions, it is expected to be a potential project in the future, and have a chance to achieve the same achievements as DogeCoin. It will be a profitable opportunity for investors, as well as for Liquidity Providers in the future.

About RocketDoge

The technical team and RocketDoge founders are very strong, with the co-founders all having experience in the field. They are Software and Database Experts, Software Developers from all over the world. They are technical experts, programming for the world's leading organizations in information technology, software and management systems.

RocketDoge's marketing strategy is also aimed at beneficial users. This is a very wise move of RocketDoge and promises to attract a lot of users in the future.

ROCKETDOGE is the BEP-20 standard native RocketDoge token. RocketDoge generates ROCKETDOGE to reward people who contribute to the liquidity pools through various methods. ROCKETDOGE can either be further pooled into Liquidity Pools or traded on the exchange.

Token sale on RocketDoge:

Whitelist form (Seed round): Click here for registration

Seed round: 1000 MEMBERS ONLY. LIMITED TIME. HURRY UP!

8 Sep 2021 ~ 15 Sep 2021

Min 500 BUSD ~ Max 5,000 BUSD

Price: $0.000000005



Pre-sale:

16 Sep 2021 ~ 15 Oct 2021

Amount: 50,000,000,000,000

Price: $0.00000001



Public Sale Round 1:

16 Oct 2021 ~ 15 Nov 2021

Amount: 50,000,000,000,000

Price: $0.00000002



Public Sale Round 2:

16 Nov 2021 ~ 15 Dec 2021

Amount: 50,000,000,000,000

Price: $0.00000003



Unlock on: December 16, 2021

Token sale Direct Referral Bonus: 10%

Market price: ~$0.0000001+

RocketDoge has an Airdrops Program up to 10 Trillion $ROCKETDOGE (~$1,000,000) via https://t.me/rocketdoge_airdrop_bot

- Reward: 250 Million ROCKETDOGE ($25)

- Referral: 100 Million ROCKETDOGE ($10)





RocketDoge Community

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rocketdoge_info

Telegram channel: https://t.me/rocketdoge_globalchannel

Telegram group: https://t.me/rocketdoge_globalchat

Medium: https://medium.com/@rocketdoge.info

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/ROCKETDOGE_OFFICIAL

RocketDoge contract address: 0x2270528dd9c3aa19906c501aDb279bF88292fA1f





Media Contact

Company: Rocket Doge

Contact: Qiang Li, Marketing Assistant Manager

E-mail: contact@rocketdogecoin.io

Website: https://rocketdogecoin.io





SOURCE: Rocket Doge