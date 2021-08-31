Connected Devices Drive The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing adoption of connected devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market in the forecast period. Physical objects that can communicate with one another and other systems over the internet are referred to as connected devices. Internet of Things (IoT) devices are generally referred to as connected devices. These are physical objects that connect with other devices through the internet or various ways such as Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, mobile networks. IoT devices are manufactured using electronics such as semiconductors, microprocessors, and other chips. According to Norton, a US-based antivirus and anti-malware software developing company estimates that in 2021 there are around 11.6 billion IoT devices being used, and it will grow to 21 billion IoT devices by 2025. The growing adoption of connected devices or IoT devices will drive the semiconductor intellectual property market.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is expected to grow from $4.60 billion in 2020 to $5.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The semiconductor IP market size is expected to reach $7.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market in 2020. North America was the second-largest market in the semiconductor intellectual property market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the semiconductor IP industry are Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies, eMemory Technology Incorporated, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, Faraday Technology, Lattice Semiconductor, Achronix Semiconductor, Dolphin Integration, Open-Silicon, Xilinx, Sonics Inc., Fujitsu, MediaTek, VeriSilicon Holdings, Wave computing, Silvaco, and Intel.

The main types of design IP in semiconductor intellectual property (IP) are processor IP, interface IP, memory IP, and others. The processor IP offers an intellectual property right for the design of the processor. Processors are typically produced in the form of soft IP and analog blocks. The different IP cores involve softcore, hardcore and include various revenue sources such as royalty, licensing. These are implemented in several sectors such as consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, healthcare, and others.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2021 - By Design IP (Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP), By IP Core (Soft Core, Hard Core), By Revenue Source (Royalty, Licensing), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides semiconductor intellectual property market overview, forecast semiconductor intellectual property market size and growth for the whole market, semiconductor intellectual property market segments, and geographies, semiconductor intellectual property market trends, semiconductor intellectual property market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

