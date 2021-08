SMi Reports: Exploring therapeutic applications of connected on-body devices at Medical Wearables for Biosensors conference

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biosensors and wearable devices are gaining substantial interest due to their opportunities to offer continuous and reliable physiological information allowing for better support of patient needs.Join us in October to uncover the evolving research into smart vaccines for COVID-19 and accelerating accessibility of new wearable technologies.You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:Key sessions not to be missed at Medical Wearables for Biosensors USA conference:On-body biosensors: A human factors development approach•What's new in On-Body Biosensor Technology•Meeting the needs by being Patient Centric•Updated Human Factors regulation•Biosensor Life Cycle Management embraces cutting edge InnovationJim Leamon, Director of Biologics Device Development, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Technology and design considerations in developing easy to- adopt user centric digital health products•Creating easy to adopt user centric products through smart utilization of sensor and technology fundamentals•Software update considerations and minimize life cycle management complexity•Understand societal and behaviour imprints to develop solutions with easier adoption and simple learning curve for patient•User centric design considerations in product design beyond the patientJason Song, Chief Technology Officer, SureMed Technologies, Inc.BIOSENSOR SPOTLIGHT: Wireless implantable sensors for cardiovascular applications•Implantable technologies•QURA's unique design concept and attributes•Application landscape•Data driven therapeuticsWilliam Hendren, CEO, QURA, Inc