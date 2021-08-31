Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Grows At 28% With Increase In Datacenter IP Traffic

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center infrastructure management market size is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2020 to $2.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The data center infrastructure management market is expected to reach $5.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.7%.

An increase in data center IP traffic is expected to propel the growth of the data center infrastructure management market in the forecast period. There has been an exponential increase in internet usage and IP traffic in data centers across the globe due to the pandemic and people working from home. According to Vxchange, a US-based company that offers data centers and colocation services data center IP traffic is predicted to reach 20.6 zettabytes (ZB) by the end of 2021. Another article published by International Energy Agency (IEA) in June 2020, states that between February and mid-April 2020, global internet traffic increased by nearly 40% and the majority of the world’s Internet Protocol (IP) traffic goes through data centers with which the global IP traffic is expected to double between 2019 and 2022. This rise in the data center IP traffic is increasing the need for more data centers and in turn, swelling the demand for data center infrastructure management and services. Thus, the surge in data center traffic is expected to boost the growth of the data center infrastructure management market.

North America was the largest region in the data center infrastructure management market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Read More On The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-management-global-market-report

The main types of components in data center infrastructure management are solutions and services. The data center infrastructure management solutions include asset management, network management, cooling management, power management, security management. The different deployment models include on-premises, cloud and are used in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. It is implemented in various sectors such as BFSI, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and others.

Major players in the data center infrastructure management industry are ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Commscope Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc., Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Group Co., Nlyte, Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, ITRACS Corp, VMware Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Device42 Inc., Sunbird Software Inc., SynapSense Corp, and Fieldview Solutions.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data center infrastructure management market overview, forecast data center infrastructure management market size and growth for the whole market, data center infrastructure management market segments, and geographies, data center infrastructure management market trends, data center infrastructure management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5292&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database Software Market - By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-market

Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Operations Advisory, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy Advisory, Other Consulting Services, HR Advisory), By End Use Industry (IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Mining And Oil & Gas, Construction), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/management-consulting-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-colocation-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/