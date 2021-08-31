Global Face Mask Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The face mask market is expected to grow from USD 6.38 billion in 2019 to USD 13.67 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Face Mask Market By Type (Peel-off Mask, Sheet mask, Clay Mask, Natural Ingredient Mask, Warm Oil Mask, Thermal Heating Mask, Cream Mask), By Packaging (Sachets, Containers, and Tubes), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarket, and Others), By End-user (Salon Spa, Consumer Use, Beauty Clinic), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.The global face mask market is expected to grow from USD 6.38 billion in 2019 to USD 13.67 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest number of shares in the market, owing to the demand for various ageing products, raising awareness among women regarding facial masks. The rise in preference for Korean cosmetics is expected to offer favourable opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market. North America and Europe are expected to show a significant growth, due to increasing demand for sheet mask, peel off Mask, and clay mask.Some of the key players in the market are The Body Shop, L'Oreal, Avon, Estee Lauder, Garnier, Soap & Glory, 7th Heaven, Clinique, Decleor, and St. Ives.

The type segment includes peel-off Mask, sheet mask, clay mask, natural ingredient mask, warm oil mask, thermal heating mask, cream mask. The sheet mask segment is expected to show significant growth, as sheet masks have now gained popularity. Sheet masks work against oil, pollution, and dirt. Factors boosting the growth for sheet masks segment are pollution, safety, and product efficacy to keep the skin young and healthy. The package segment includes sachets, containers, and tubes. The distribution channel market includes online stores, speciality stores, supermarket, and others. The online stores segment holds the largest share as people are now moving towards e-commerce and prefer online shopping.Based on end-user, the market is segmented into salon spa, consumer use, beauty clinic. The salon spa and beauty clinic market holds the largest share.The factors driving the market are anti-ageing formula, increasing pollution and busy lifestyle, rising demand for organic and natural skincare. Adoption of skincare products by men is also a major factor contributing to growth. The factor restraining the growth of the market are rising health issues, lack of brand loyalty, and lack of effective supply chain management.

About the report:The global face mask market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.