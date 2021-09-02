Jewlieus Buckner, Lifestyle Guru and Music Producer, Takes on Healing Collective Trauma Through Colonialism with Biiijuu
EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionary lifestyle brand Biiijuu encourages growth and strength within its community through storytelling, activism, and music. Revolutionary lifestyle brand Biiijuu encourages growth and strength within its community through storytelling, activism, and music.
Biiiju, a company created and run by Jewlieus Buckner (otherwise known as J.OoOze), aims to help users discover their roots and preserve peace within themselves and the people around them. Biiijuu shares stories through art, music, journalism, and community activism to energize communities to realize their full potential and nurture youth who are at risk of being corrupted by the ongoing conflict. Biiijuu partners with Community Carrot Seattle, a YMCA Accelerator program that supports young adult entrepreneurs from low-income backgrounds to build their own successful businesses. Through this program, Buckner attended and participated in their annual pitch competition.
Jewlieus Buckner sees how barriers of race and violence influence attitudes and social outcomes across the country and in his own backyard. As a Seattle-based conscious artist with an assortment of different musical styles such as Boom Bap and TRAP and streetwear design skills, he wants to use the collective voice to release the pain and trauma that holds so many backs. “Biiijuu is a lifestyle brand that encourages all to PLAY•Brave•Forever and bridge disparities through truth-telling in shared art and writing,” says Buckner.
Buckner has also launched his music publishing business, Biiijuu Publishing. His new singles “B r o n n y '' and “Orangeburg '' focus on issues that relate to the Biiijuu brand. Buckner is also preparing his first professional release of “Phase 2: Diiiscover INFINITE'' under his publishing company. The full J.OoOze music catalog can be found here https://music.apple.com/us/artist/j-oooze/1523001371.
Additionally, Biiijuu offers merchandise such as Kamagami No Michi T-Shirts and Gautama & Ganesh Crewnecks, starting as low as $23.33. These amazing clothing items come in all styles and sizes, containing art that signifies peace for all. Designed collections can be accessed on the company website here https://biiijuu.com/collections. Biiijuu music, merch, resources, and special discounts can be found on the app “Biiijuu”, available through both the Apple App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/biiijuu/id1572761983.
The Biiijuu lifestyle brand is geared to impact communities on a large scale and inspire many of the next generations to turn to peace and love in order to continue building and thriving. Learn more about the organization at its website: https://biiijuu.com.
Jewlieus Buckner
Biiijuu
+1 206-371-1942
Info@Biiijuu.com