Iana Dixon introduces her new “You are a Goddess” jewelry collection for women to emphasize their sense of fashion
The “You are a Goddess” jewelry collection - tasteful dainty and statement chains for eyeglasses, sunglasses and face masks in one online store.
My brand is all about women and femininity. I know how important the right accessory choice is - no mistakes can be made. That’s why my jewelry has been helping women to be stylish and elegant.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iana Dixon, founder and designer of Iana Dixon handmade jewelry company is releasing the brand new “You are a Goddess” jewelry collection. Each product will be individually handmade by Iana Dixon herself. The “You are a Goddess” collection will be released on September 3 2021.
Iana Dixon from Iana Dixon handcrafted jewelry company was getting her inspiration from modern young women: beautiful, stylish and confident.
In creating her “You are a Goddess” jewelry collection, Iana Dixon used a wide variety of materials such as premium quality gold filled, sterling silver, stainless steel, gold plated and silver plated copper chains and materials. Each chain is custom handmade for each buyer.
Iana Dixon is known for helping women stay elegant, feminine and tasteful. The “You are a Goddess” jewelry collection will help women to look fabulous everyday and everywhere. Each chain is simple, elegant and eye-catching. Absolutely a must-have for the upcoming fall and holiday season. You may wear any of these chains with sunglasses, face masks, eyeglasses or as a long necklace.
Thus, for the forth time, Iana Dixon has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular sunglasses chains. The new “You are a Goddess” collection is scheduled to go live on September 3 2021.
The collection will be exclusively sold on the website https://ianadixonjewelry.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.
All products come in trendy chain styles to capitalize on today’s trends. This collection is an excellent accessory choice for the Zoom Era.
Some chains are made from gold plated, stainless steel, silver plated materials which means that this line is more affordable will attract audience with different incomes.
The “You are a Goddess” ranges in price from $25 to $55. Each chain created as a multipurpose jewelry that you can wear as:
- eyeglasses chain;
- sunglasses chain;
- face mask chain;
- long necklace.
Iana Dixon is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting. Iana Dixon is a known environmentally friendly jewelry brand and the “You are a Goddess” collection includes these special features: environmentally friendly gift and shipping packaging, ID Care Jewelry Warranty, and ID Jewelry Care instruction.
For more information about “You are a Goddess” or for an interview with Iana Dixon, please write to vip@ianadixonjewelry.com or call 425-789-7155. Media high-res photos available upon request.
Iana Dixon started designing “You are a Goddess” jewelry collection after she was faced with a very real problem. Just because the Pandemic affects our lives, it should not have to affect your style and sense of fashion.
In creating this collection Iana Dixon followed nowadays trends and your needs of self expression. Now you can easily add style and fashion in your daily look using non trivial and beautiful accessories from Iana Dixon.
