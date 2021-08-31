Dr. Tamera Foley Launches Latest Book to Support Children in Returning to School During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The book has already hit #1 in seven categories on Amazon.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tamera Foley is pleased to announce the launch of her new book, Cassie’s Big Change: Going from Living Room to the Classroom (Cassie’s Big Change Series Book 2), which was released on Amazon on August 24th, 2021.Dr. Tamera Foley is a veteran educator and advocate for children in trauma and children experiencing mental health issues. Through her passion to support students in sorting out their feelings, Dr. Foley has authored three books, including the Cassie’s Big Change series, which acknowledge the feelings children may have in the midst of changes in school due to the ongoing pandemic.In her most recent news, Dr. Foley has launched her third and most engaging book to date, Cassie’s Big Change: Going from Living Room to the Classroom (Cassie’s Big Change Series Book 2). This is the second book in the Cassie’s Big Change series and focuses on the main character’s journey from learning at home during COVID to the reopening of schools.“In Cassie’s Big Change: Going from Living Room to the Classroom, Cassie and her crew transition from learning on the computer at home to once again sharing the educational experience in the classroom,” says Dr. Foley. “Peek in on the first days back in the building, how COVID changed life for Cassie and her friends, and the tools their teachers give them to manage their thoughts and feelings during this big change.”Cassie’s Big Change: Going from Living Room to the Classroom can be purchased on Dr. Foley’s website at www.cassiesbigchange.com About Dr. Tamera FoleyDr. Tamera Foley is the founder and CEO of Education 4 All Now LLC. She is a veteran educator who has worked in urban education and is an advocate for children in trauma and children experiencing mental health issues. Dr. Foley incorporates emotional health as well as social and emotional learning in the story and is passionate about her work with children.When she is not writing, Dr. Foley enjoys spending time with family, watching movies, and traveling worldwide. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram at Education 4 All Now or join her private Facebook Group: Support for Children in Trauma. education4allnow.org/author