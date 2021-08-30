DNR continues webinars on hunting and fishing skills (published August 30, 2021)

Anyone interested in hunting, fishing and the outdoors can learn about activities like how to hunt pheasants, catch bass in the fall or get ready for deer seasons by joining webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“We’ll continue to reach people interested in developing their outdoor skills with a new lineup of webinars this fall,” said Benji Kohn, DNR volunteer mentor program coordinator. “With hunting seasons and fall fishing around the corner, we’re anticipating strong interest from people who want some tips about trying new outdoor activities.”

The DNR started the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series in March to share how-to knowledge relevant to Minnesota outdoor seasons and activities. Most of the webinars center on hunting or fishing skills, and some have covered other outdoor activities like kayaking or foraging. The webinars are at noon on Wednesdays and last less than an hour.

The webinars are free, but participants are required to pre-register. Fall session topics are as follows and registration pages for the webinars are available on the DNR website.

Sept. 1 – Upcoming deer season dates, application deadlines and special hunts

Sept. 8 – Getting started in small game hunting, including equipment and where to hunt

Sept. 15 – Transporting firearm or archery equipment for hunting, whether across town or around the world

Sept. 22 ­– Waterfowl hunting basics, including tips and resources on how to get started

Sept. 29 – Fall bass fishing tips, tackle and techniques

Oct. 6 – Bird hunting with a pointing dog, and the training required for both the owner and dog to become a team in the field

Oct. 13 – Pheasant hunting strategies, techniques and how to get started chasing longtails