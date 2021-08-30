Surplus permits available for Camp Ripley archery hunts

Hunters who missed the lottery deadline for the Camp Ripley archery hunt can purchase surplus permits on a first-come, first-served basis beginning noon on Friday, Sept. 10. Hunters who already received a permit will not be allowed to purchase a surplus permit.

A total of 197 permits remain for the hunt which will run from Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Hunters can purchase a surplus permit at any Minnesota Department of Natural Resources license agent or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. Permits will remain on sale as long as they are available, or until Friday, Oct. 15. The cost of the permit is $14.

Hunters will need to use surplus permit code 677 and then choose the Camp Ripley hunt code 668. Successful applicants will receive a hunt packet in the mail, which includes a notice that is required to enter Camp Ripley.

The bag limit for this year’s hunt is two deer. Hunters may use their regular archery license, which is valid for either sex, or may use bonus permits to take antlerless deer. Additional rules and instructions are available on the DNR deer hunting webpage.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.